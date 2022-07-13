Markets recover slightly in late-morning trading

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 13 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

US stocks took a hit this morning after a key inflation reading showed that prices continued to surge in June.

The data added to investors' fears that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive in its fight to tame inflation.

The market is currently pricing in a 44% probability that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by 1% later this month. That would be the highest hike in modern history.

Still, stocks bounced back as they approached midday: