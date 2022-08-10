Audio
Live Updates

Is inflation finally starting to cool off?

By CNN Business

Published 7:33 AM ET, Wed August 10, 2022
11 min ago

Inflation still bites, but we'll take whatever relief we can get

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

Most economists expect to see that inflation eased last month, to 8.7% from 9.1% in June. Again, that's not great — it's still historically high, but we're trending in the right direction.

Cooling inflation is good news, even if some of the factors behind it are... not so great.

Ultimately, people are pulling back spending because they're struggling to make ends meet after a year of relentless price increases that have far outpaced wage growth. Recession fears are real, and even if inflation has peaked, it's not likely to go back down to pre-pandemic levels quickly.

9 min ago

Stock futures rise ahead of key inflation report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures rose slightly ahead of another key inflation report that is expected to show price hikes are finally beginning to cool off.

Dow futures were up 50 points, or 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.4% higher.

US oil fell 0.7% to $90 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $4.01 a gallon.

11 min ago

Evidence that inflation may be taking a break

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

We finally have some evidence that inflation might be taking a breather:

  • Gas prices in America have been falling for more than 50 consecutive days. The average cost of a gallon of gas, at a little over four bucks, is down almost a dollar since the June peak.
  • Online retail prices fell 1% year-over-year in July, snapping nearly two years of persistent increases. The shift is even more pronounced on a month-over-month basis, in which online prices dropped by 2% in July.
  • Walmart, Target and Best Buy are slashing prices to try to clear out a glut of inventory — that's a business problem and a consumer perk we haven't seen since before the pandemic. 
  • In terms of inflation psychology, we're broadly more optimistic these days. The Survey of Consumer Expectations this week showed that expectations of higher prices are easing.
  • The strong US dollar, while problematic for the rest of the world, is a nice little perk for Americans traveling abroad right now.
22 min ago

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Inflation is on the minds of consumers, investors, politicians and, of course, the Federal Reserve. Will the pace of price increases finally start to cool a bit?

Economists surveyed by Reuters are forecasting that consumer prices rose 8.7% over the past 12 months. That is still an historically high level but it would be a slowdown from the 9.1% increase through June.

Investors recognize that inflation isn't going to magically disappear overnight. But any signs of pricing pressures beginning to abate (even modestly) should be cheered.

Consumers would be thrilled, too. Food giant Tyson has noticed a big impact from inflation: shoppers are ditching more expensive beef for cheaper chicken. Americans have been routinely faced with sticker shock at the supermarket in the past year.

But there is some good news for consumers who prefer clicks to bricks. After a more than two-year stretch of monthly increases in online retail prices, Adobe recently reported that e-commerce prices fell 1% year-over-year in July.

Prices for electronics and toys sold online dropped by the largest amount. Apparel was cheaper to buy online, too. But grocery prices rose in July. And the prices of pet products online surged nearly 13%, hitting a record in the process.