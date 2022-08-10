Inflation is on the minds of consumers, investors, politicians and, of course, the Federal Reserve. Will the pace of price increases finally start to cool a bit?

Economists surveyed by Reuters are forecasting that consumer prices rose 8.7% over the past 12 months. That is still an historically high level but it would be a slowdown from the 9.1% increase through June.

Investors recognize that inflation isn't going to magically disappear overnight. But any signs of pricing pressures beginning to abate (even modestly) should be cheered.

Consumers would be thrilled, too. Food giant Tyson has noticed a big impact from inflation: shoppers are ditching more expensive beef for cheaper chicken. Americans have been routinely faced with sticker shock at the supermarket in the past year.

But there is some good news for consumers who prefer clicks to bricks. After a more than two-year stretch of monthly increases in online retail prices, Adobe recently reported that e-commerce prices fell 1% year-over-year in July.

Prices for electronics and toys sold online dropped by the largest amount. Apparel was cheaper to buy online, too. But grocery prices rose in July. And the prices of pet products online surged nearly 13%, hitting a record in the process.