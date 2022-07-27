Audio
Live Updates

Stocks rise as Fed readies another historic rate hike

By CNN Business

Updated 7:37 a.m. ET, July 27, 2022
21 min ago

The stock market is practically begging for a recession

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

Wall Street has a serious case of recession dread.

Inflation is at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve is aggressively hiking interest rates. Economic growth is slowing and, and so is the job market. Cracks are forming in the home-building and home-buying markets as mortgage rates have surged. Consumer sentiment has plunged. No wonder stocks are in bear territory.

Alongside the slow, steady drip of sour economic data, investors have fallen into a foul mood. CNN Business' Fear & Greed index has been stuck in "Fear" territory for months. But the anticipation of pain is often worse than reality, and the stock market is hoping someone will just rip the Band-Aid off, and declare a recession already.

The longer we talk about a recession, the more likely it is that the economy will continue to ache, said Ritholtz Wealth CEO Josh Brown. Recession fears themselves lead to more pullback. Consumer and investor psychology impacts the economy and we can "talk ourselves into a recession," he wrote in a note.

19 min ago

Stocks rise ahead of the Fed meeting

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures rose ahead of a consequential decision by the Federal Reserve.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rate by three quarters of a percentage point in its effort to tame inflation. Markets have cleaved to every word Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said in previous statements and press conferences, and there's a strong chance markets could rise or fall sharply this afternoon.

Dow futures were up 170 points, or 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures rose 1%.

Nasdaq futures were 1.6% higher.

US oil rose 0.8% to $96 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $4.30 a gallon.

35 min ago

Wall Street doesn't want the Fed to chill out

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Investors are uneasy as the Federal Reserve gears up for its latest policy announcement on Wednesday. But their hope is that the central bank and Chair Jerome Powell will keep talking tough, providing a dose of clarity on the path forward at an uncertain moment.

What's happening: The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continues with its ambitious campaign to bring down inflation, which hit a 40-year high in June. There had been some speculation that the Fed could raise rates by a full percentage point for the first time in its modern history, but that now looks less likely.

Even the more conservative option would have major ripple effects.

"That would be unprecedented that we've gone with that large a move in two consecutive meetings," St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard said in an interview earlier this month.

And to Wall Street, that's a good thing. Investors concede that the Fed has a difficult task at hand as it tries to control inflation without raising borrowing costs so aggressively that it tips the US economy into a recession. 

But for now, they'd rather the Fed indicate that it plans to stay tough than see it adopt a more accommodating stance. In unstable times, the argument goes, consistency is key.

18 min ago

What to expect from the Fed today

From CNN Business' Lucy Bayly

What seemed unfathomable just six months ago -- a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve – could now happen twice in a row as the central bank moves to strike down broad and persistent inflation across the US economy.

Over the last three decades, the Fed has nudged its benchmark interest rate up or down by an average of 25 basis points, preferring to steer the economy at low speed. But surging inflation compelled the central bank last month to implement a rate hike of three times that size, marking the first time since 1994 that the Fed has rolled out a 75-basis point increase.

Wednesday's rate hike of 75 bps would represent the first time in modern Fed history that the central bank has raised interest rates by this level twice in a row.

The FOMC policy announcement, aka Fed rate hike, will be announced at 2 p.m. ET. 