Stocks brace for another historic rate hike

Fed decision day is here — and so is some potential bad news for the market.

That’s because investors have gotten their hopes up again that the central bank will indicate it plans to ease up on hiking interest rates in its battle against rising prices. The problem is the enthusiasm could turn faster than you can say “inflation.”

Comments from Fed officials and press reports led the markets to buy into the idea that even though the central bank will likely raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its Wednesday meeting, December’s increase could be smaller.

Expectations for the December meeting are divided, though. The market put chances of a three-quarter point hike at 50%. The probability of a smaller, half-point hike sat at 43%, but that was up from 29% just two weeks ago, signaling a growing optimism among investors.

A potential easing of interest rate hikes will likely be discussed at this month’s meeting, but the eventual peak in the fed funds rate will be dependent on economic data that has yet to be released.

As the pivot narrative once again grows on Wall Street, it will take a carefully orchestrated press conference and statement from the Fed to correct expectations while keeping markets from crashing again.