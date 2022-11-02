Live Updates

Stocks brace for another historic rate hike

By CNN Business
Updated 7:13 AM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
03:24 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • The Federal Reserve will reveal its policy plan at 2 pm ET, during which it is widely expected to hike rates by three-quarters of a point again.
  • Chair Jerome Powell has strongly hinted that the Fed could start to dial back rate hikes in future meetings, giving the economy a bit of a breather from punishing interest rate spikes that have slowed hiring – if not inflation.
  • Stock futures are mostly unchanged. But that might not last long: Powell will deliver his press conference at 2:30 pm ET, and Wall Street will be cleaving to his every word to determine whether the pace of rate hikes will slow.

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It's official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2024
6 Posts

Wall Street's recent love affair with the Fed could turn on a dime 

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

Fed decision day is here — and so is some potential bad news for the market.

That’s because investors have gotten their hopes up again that the central bank will indicate it plans to ease up on hiking interest rates in its battle against rising prices. The problem is the enthusiasm could turn faster than you can say “inflation.”

Comments from Fed officials and press reports led the markets to buy into the idea that even though the central bank will likely raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its Wednesday meeting, December’s increase could be smaller.

Expectations for the December meeting are divided, though. The market put chances of a three-quarter point hike at 50%. The probability of a smaller, half-point hike sat at 43%, but that was up from 29% just two weeks ago, signaling a growing optimism among investors.

A potential easing of interest rate hikes will likely be discussed at this month’s meeting, but the eventual peak in the fed funds rate will be dependent on economic data that has yet to be released.

As the pivot narrative once again grows on Wall Street, it will take a carefully orchestrated press conference and statement from the Fed to correct expectations while keeping markets from crashing again.

Wall Street to Fed: Your move

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stocks were in wait-and-see mode as the Fed gears up for its fourth-straight rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point this afternoon.

Investors will cleave to every word Fed Chair Jerome Powell has to say about future rate hikes and stocks could get extremely volatile if Wall Street gets the sense that more historic rate hikes are coming down the pike.

Dow futures fell 60 points or 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq futures were 0.1% higher.  

Fear & Greed Index: 56 = Greed 

Oil & gas: US oil was up 0.5% to nearly $89 a barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.77 a gallon. 

What to expect from the Fed meeting

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

The Federal Reserve is expected to make history yet again on Wednesday, approving a fourth-straight rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point as part of an aggressive battle to bring down the white-hot inflation that is plaguing the US economy.

The supersized hike would bring the central bank’s benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3.75% to 4%. That’s the highest the fed funds rate has been since January 2008.

Wednesday’s decision, which comes at the end of a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, would also mark the Fed’s toughest policy move since the 1980s and will likely deepen the economic pain for millions of American businesses and households by pushing up the cost of borrowing even further. There’s also a chance it could trigger a recession.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stressed that persistent, entrenched inflation would bring greater economic suffering than a recession would, he has also acknowledged the economic hardships that result from tightening monetary policy.

“I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t,” he said in September.

Read more

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urges Fed to keep hiking rates

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the growing chorus of economists and politicians urging the Federal Reserve to pause its aggressive rate hikes in order to fight inflation are misguided. Those critics say that the Fed could throw the economy into recession, but Summers argued there’s a much greater risk to the economy that the Fed is not doing enough to bring down prices.

“I look at economic history and I see that there are many times when the Fed didn’t do enough and so inflation re-accelerated, but I can’t find any times in the last 60 years when the Fed did too much,” Summers told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

“Even if there is a downturn or recession, I don’t think there’s any reason to think that the Fed has any real prospect of pushing inflation durably below [their stated inflation goal of] 2% without a lot more action,” he said.

Read more

Elizabeth Warren to Jerome Powell: Just how many jobs do you plan to kill?

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

As the Federal Reserve kicks off another pivotal rate-setting meeting, lawmakers are reminding the central bank exactly just how high the stakes are.

In a letter sent Monday to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Democratic senators expressed concern about the Fed’s plan to continue raising interest rates at an “alarming pace” and Powell’s “disturbing warning to American families” that they should expect pain in the coming months.

The Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Katie Porter, highlighted comments from economists who worry the Fed is moving too aggressively to squash inflation. They pointed to a recent warning from the United Nations of a central bank-fueled global recession.

The letter represents the latest effort by Democrats to push back on the Fed’s inflation-fighting efforts. Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper warned last week it would be “foolish” for the Fed to keep raising rates.

Read more

More good news for workers is bad news for the Fed

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

The labor market is still very, very strong. And while that’s great news for workers, it’s bad news for the Fed.

The mismatch in supply and demand for workers creates upward pressure on wages, and therefore inflation. People feel empowered to demand higher pay when they know managers are struggling to hire and retain staff. And higher pay = more spending money = more demand = higher prices.

To the Fed’s credit, that wage price spiral is a real and scary risk that it desperately wants to avoid. That doesn’t mean folks aren’t allowed to be angry about it. Democrats, especially, are sounding off, calling the Fed’s plan “foolish” and warning that Powell is going to be responsible for millions of layoffs if he doesn’t cool it with the rate hikes. The UN is also unhappy, saying the Fed’s policies risk inflicting more damage globally than the financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid-19 shock in 2020.

To which the Fed is more or less saying, look, we hear you, but we don’t have much choice here. Either we bring inflation down now and deal with “some pain” (read: layoffs, possible recession, wage depreciation), or bring inflation down later and deal with a lot of pain (all of the bad stuff, but worse).

Read more