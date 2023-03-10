Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators, FDIC says

Signage outside Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 9. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Silicon Valley Bank, a tech lender facing sudden financial trouble, was shut down on Friday, marking a swift downfall for a major bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement that Silicon Valley Bank was closed by California regulators, which appointed the FDIC as receiver.

Silicon Valley Bank had about $209 billion in total assets and $175 billion in total deposits as of the end of last year, according to the FDIC.

The FDIC said all insured depositors will have “full access” to their insured deposits by no later than Monday morning. The FDIC added it will pay uninsured depositors an “advance dividend within the next week” and they will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds.

To protect depositors, the FDIC said it created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, which will hold all insured deposits of Silicon Valley National Bank.

The FDIC urged customers with accounts in excess of $250,000 to contact the FDIC.