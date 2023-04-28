Markets zoom in on banking reports and inflation data ahead of Fed meeting
From CNN's Alicia Wallace, Bryan Mena, Allison Morrow, Elisabeth Buchwald and Krystal Hur
Updated 7:05 a.m. ET, April 28, 2023
3 min ago
Futures rally, then retreat, after Big Tech earnings
US stock futures fell in premarket trading Friday as traders chewed on the latest earnings from Big Tech.
Markets are also keenly awaiting the release of two banking reports from federal regulators that could set out how to prevent more collapses in the sector and clarify the missteps that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Stocks climbed Thursday after a slew of strong earnings lifted the broader equity market. The Nasdaq Composite rallied on Thursday for a second consecutive day and recorded its best one-day gain since March 16, while the Dow saw its biggest rise since January.
Dow futures were down 100 points Friday morning, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked down by 0.3%. Nasdaq futures were 0.83 lower.
1 min ago
Read what this former banking regulator said about SVB
There are still many unanswered questions about Silicon Valley Bank's implosion, including what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it.
Friday's report will "identify a number of things that need to be looked at without really having final recommendations," since the authors of the report were given a tight deadline, Randal Quarles, former vice chair of supervision at the Fed, told CNN in an exclusive interview.
Quarles said he thinks regulators like himself and supervisors could get some of the blame for SVB's failure. But he said supervisors, in particular, should not get thrown under the bus.
"If you drop an apple into the garbage can and it flies up to the ceiling and breaks a light, you're not going to criticize the person who dropped the apple for being careless and breaking the light — the apple was supposed to fall into the garbage can."
It's possible that the report will recommend changing the process for elevating issues supervisors identify up the chain of command.
That's why Quarles said he didn't hear about the red flags Fed officials identified when he was vice chair for supervision. More importantly, current Federal Reserve Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr, who took office in July 2022, told lawmakers he "first learned about the issues at Silicon Valley Bank with respect to interest rate risk in mid-February of 2023," just weeks before the bank collapsed.
The Fed's autopsy report on Silicon Valley Bank is coming. Here's what to expect
First off, there won't be any smoking gun.
Fed officials and the media have already revealed some of the fatal mistakes Silicon Valley Bank's leadership made in the run-up to its collapse on March 10.
Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision who led the investigation, told lawmakers last month that SVB's failure was "a textbook case of mismanagement."
One factor is that the SVB grew at a breakneck pace during the pandemic, as its tech and venture capital-focused clientele thrived. The bank nearly quadrupled in size between 2018 and 2021, and by the time it collapsed it was the nation's 16th largest bank, with $209 billion in assets.
That should have been a red flag in itself, experts say, because the management's capacity and the bank's compliance systems seldom grow at pace with the rest of the business.