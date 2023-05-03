JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation $10.6 billion to buy most of First Republic after regulators shut the large regional bank.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren says a different bank should have been allowed to buy First Republic.

"It may look good today while everything's flying high, but ultimately if one of those giant banks, JPMorgan Chase, starts to stumble, the American taxpayers are the ones who will be on the line," Warren said.

"There were multiple bidders here and every other bidder was a lot smaller than JPMorgan Chase. My view on this is it's important to look at the effect on competition and to try to keep a more diversified banking system," Warren said. "Let somebody else buy this bank. Let somebody else take over those assets."

Sheila Bair, who led the FDIC in 2008 when it sold Washington Mutual to JPMorgan, defended how the agency handled the First Republic failure.

Bair noted the FDIC must choose the option that does the least damage to its insurance fund. Often, it's the biggest banks that have the firepower to make the best offers.

"This is how the system works. If you put a bank up for auction, you've got to go with the best bid," Bair told CNN on Monday in a phone interview.

For his part, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is hopeful his bank's takeover of First Republic eases the stress in the banking system.

The First Republic deal "helps stabilize the system, which is a good thing," Dimon said on Monday in response to a question from CNN.