Updated 7:11 AM ET, Wed May 3, 2023
JPMorgan just got a lot bigger — and Elizabeth Warren is alarmed

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation $10.6 billion to buy most of First Republic after regulators shut the large regional bank.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren says a different bank should have been allowed to buy First Republic.

"It may look good today while everything's flying high, but ultimately if one of those giant banks, JPMorgan Chase, starts to stumble, the American taxpayers are the ones who will be on the line," Warren said.

"There were multiple bidders here and every other bidder was a lot smaller than JPMorgan Chase. My view on this is it's important to look at the effect on competition and to try to keep a more diversified banking system," Warren said. "Let somebody else buy this bank. Let somebody else take over those assets."

Sheila Bair, who led the FDIC in 2008 when it sold Washington Mutual to JPMorgan, defended how the agency handled the First Republic failure.

Bair noted the FDIC must choose the option that does the least damage to its insurance fund. Often, it's the biggest banks that have the firepower to make the best offers.

"This is how the system works. If you put a bank up for auction, you've got to go with the best bid," Bair told CNN on Monday in a phone interview.

For his part, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is hopeful his bank's takeover of First Republic eases the stress in the banking system.

The First Republic deal "helps stabilize the system, which is a good thing," Dimon said on Monday in response to a question from CNN. 

Why the Fed will likely raise rates two days after First Republic failed 

From CNN's Elisabeth Buchwald

For the second time this year, the Federal Reserve is gearing up to raise interest rates right after a bank failure.

When the Fed raises interest rates, banks need to raise the rates on their savings accounts in order to lure in depositors from their competitors. That can put a disproportionate amount of pressure on mid-sized and regional banks — like the ones who saw depositors pull their money when the banking crisis began in March. 

Why, then, is the Fed likely to raise interest rates again? 

Markets already priced in the rate hike 

It's a lot easier for the Fed to raise interest rates when markets are already expecting it.

Fed funds futures traders see an 80% chance the central bank will raise its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point on Wednesday. If the Fed didn't follow through with the rate hike, it would startle markets. 

The Fed wants to avoid 'stop-and-go' rate hikes 

The Fed is raising interest rates to lower inflation. To do that, it has to intentionally slow parts of the economy by making it more expensive for banks, and thereby consumers, to borrow money.

But it's a delicate balancing act between lowering inflation and causing a recession. 

In the 1970s and early 1980s, the Fed flip-flopped between raising interest rates to get inflation under control and lowering rates to spur economic activity. This form of monetary policy, often referred to by economists as "stop-and-go," was disastrous for the economy. The Fed wasn't able to tame inflation or grow the economy. 

Service prices aren't coming down as easily as goods 

Service prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index are up 7.1% year over year. Meanwhile, prices across goods and services are up 5% year-over-year. 

Prices for services are tougher for the Fed to influence because they are often tied to wages, which are up 5.1% from a year ago, according to the Employment Cost Index. 

The Fed isn't worried about a systemic banking crisis 

If the Fed saw the recent bank failures as a systemic problem, it would most likely reconsider hiking rates again. But officials at the Fed haven't expressed any of those concerns. 

Investors remain skittish as the Fed decision looms

Stocks closed in the red on Tuesday, after fears grew that the turmoil in the banking sector has not been contained, and ahead of a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow tumbled 367 points, or 1.1%.The S&P 500 slid 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1%.

Shares both of big banks and regional banks also slipped: Citigroup fell 2.6% and Wells Fargo declined 3.8%.Shares of PacWest Bancorp tumbled 27.8%, Western Alliance fell 15.1% and New York Community Bancorp fell 5.4%.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase dropped 1.6% after notching a 2.1% gain on Monday, following its purchase of most of collapsed regional lender First Republic Bank's assets.

While CEO Jamie Dimon assured shareholders on a Monday call that the banking tumult has been contained, investors still appear to be skittish.

Along with the upcoming Fed rate hike announcement due Wednesday afternoon, and fears about the debt ceiling, that's creating a storm of worries on Wall Street, said Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Since investors are already expecting a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, Fed commentary will be the focus for markets, Eye said. Investors will be watching for clues about the state of credit conditions following three bank failures, as well as about the Fed's planned trajectory for future rate hike decisions.

"The Fed really has to walk a tight rope," said Eye. 