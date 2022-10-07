Dow rises ahead of a consequential jobs report

If Friday’s headline number comes in above 250K, Wall Street may read that as a sign the Fed is going to have to keep raising interest rates, adding to already-significant strain across financial markets.

If it comes in well below 250K, you might see some renewed optimism that the Fed’s policies are starting to have their intended effect, and it may not need to keep inflicting pain on the economy.

It’s hard to overstate just how delicate the situation is. In fact, just today the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, described the world as being in a period of “historic fragility” after a torrent of economic shocks over the last two-and-a-half years, from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine.

That’s why the Fed’s decisions are being so closely scrutinized. When the Fed raises rates as aggressively as it has in the past several months, it creates painful ripple effects around the globe, pushing the US dollar’s value up and forcing other central banks to raise their own rates as well. All of which could tip the world’s biggest economies into a recession, the UN has warned.