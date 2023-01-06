Stocks rise ahead of consequential jobs report

Despite robust job growth in the overall economy, tech layoffs will start to impact the broader economy in the coming months.

"I think we're seeing an inflection point, the rate of jobs growth is slowing and a lot of these tech layoffs that we're hearing about, I think are going to start materializing across the broader economy by the end of the first quarter," said John Leer, Chief Economist at 'Morning Consult'

Friday’s monthly jobs report comes as tech layoffs have swept across the labor market. Amazon, HP, Meta, and Salesforce are among some tech giants that have implemented layoffs in recent months.

Leer noted that, as the economy continues to grow, there will be increasing pressure for the Fed to continue to hike rates to cool what's a red-hot economy.

"So the Federal Reserve wants to raise interest rates to try to curb the demand for workers and hopefully bring down wages, which in fact will, will then ultimately bring down inflation", Leer said to CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans. "It's a challenging balancing act of course because they don't want to drive the economy into a recession."