Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Upcoming

Stocks rise ahead of consequential jobs report

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

Updated 8:01 AM ET, Fri January 6, 2023
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
20 min ago

Tech layoffs will begin impacting the broader economy in the coming months, says chief economist

From CNN’s Kevin France

Despite robust job growth in the overall economy, tech layoffs will start to impact the broader economy in the coming months.

"I think we're seeing an inflection point, the rate of jobs growth is slowing and a lot of these tech layoffs that we're hearing about, I think are going to start materializing across the broader economy by the end of the first quarter," said John Leer, Chief Economist at 'Morning Consult'

Friday’s monthly jobs report comes as tech layoffs have swept across the labor market. Amazon, HP, Meta, and Salesforce are among some tech giants that have implemented layoffs in recent months.

Leer noted that, as the economy continues to grow, there will be increasing pressure for the Fed to continue to hike rates to cool what's a red-hot economy. 

"So the Federal Reserve wants to raise interest rates to try to curb the demand for workers and hopefully bring down wages, which in fact will, will then ultimately bring down inflation", Leer said to CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans. "It's a challenging balancing act of course because they don't want to drive the economy into a recession."

1 hr 1 min ago

Stocks rise modestly

Stocks: The US stock market was modestly higher after sinking sharply Thursday ahead of today’s jobs report. Dow futures were up 60 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were 0.1% lower. 

Fear & Greed Index: 44 = Fear

Oil & gas: US oil prices rose 0.5% to $74 a barrel. Average US gas prices held steady at $3.29 a gallon. 

1 hr 4 min ago

What to expect from the jobs report

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

The latest monthly jobs report, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that the US economy added 200,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady for the third-straight month at 3.7%.

The Labor Department’s final monthly employment tally for 2022 likely brings with it some familiar story lines.

— Job growth is expected to remain robust, although slower than the breakneck pace of historically high job gains during the early stages of economic recovery from the pandemic.

— Workers are still not returning to hard-hit sectors such as leisure and hospitality, public service and child care.

— The strong labor market, while it keeps the economy churning, is a little too consistently vigorous for the Federal Reserve’s needs to reduce inflation by tempering demand.

— The tight labor market needs more workers, and wage growth still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, which would help quell fears of a wage-price spiral, when higher wages cause price increases that in turn cause higher wages.

Read more

1 hr 4 min ago

Watch out for slowing paycheck growth

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

Economists are expecting average hourly earnings growth to slow on a monthly and year-over-year basis, to 0.4% and 5%, respectively, according to Refinitiv.

Wage gains, although outpaced by inflation, remain well above pre-pandemic averages and beyond what the Fed wants to see in its price-busting campaign. Chair Jerome Powell, while acknowledging that the wage increases did not cause inflation to spike to the highest levels in 40 years, has repeatedly noted that persistent wage growth in such a tight labor market could keep inflation levels elevated.

1 hr 5 min ago

Second-best year on record for job growth

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

If the monthly job gains come in as expected on Friday, that would mean the economy added more than 4.5 million jobs in 2022.

That would be the second-highest annual total on record, behind the massive 6.7 million gains in 2021, which of itself was a pendulum swing from a record 9.2 million job losses in 2020, BLS data shows.

“The Federal Reserve would like to see a [monthly job growth] number closer to 100,000 or below that,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “That’s more in line with a clearly cooling labor market.”

1 hr 6 min ago

Cuts and freezes

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

Technology companies have accounted for the lion’s share of job cuts announced in recent months. During the pandemic, when people were relegated to working and spending their money from home, tech and e-commerce firms bulked up to meet the demand.

During 2022, technology was the leading job-cutting industry, with 97,171 reductions announced, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ latest job cut announcement report released Thursday.

Overall, job cuts trended upward in 2022 at 363,824 as compared to 321,970 the year before. There were 43,651 job cuts announced in December, a 129% jump from December 2021, according to the report.

But the job cuts announced in 2022 were the second-lowest on record, going back to 1993, Challenger, Gray & Christmas data showed. In 2019, there were 592,556 job cuts announced.

“The overall economy is still creating jobs, though employers appear to be actively planning for a downturn,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in the report.

1 hr 7 min ago

Historically tight job market

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallacew

The US labor market remains atypically tight — something that was reinforced Wednesday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for November. It showed there were still north of 10.5 million job openings, or about 1.7 available positions for every unemployed person looking for work.

The survey also showed that what has been deemed the “Great Resignation” is still chugging along, Pollak said. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a record number of workers voluntarily quit their jobs in search of greener pastures — be it better working conditions, higher pay, or increased flexibility.

The number of people per month quitting their jobs has now landed above 4 million for 18 months straight. In the two decades leading up to the pandemic, the monthly average was 2.6 million.