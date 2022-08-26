Stocks sink ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s big speech

US stock futures were slightly lower Friday ahead of a consequential speech from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Dow futures were down 80 points or 0.2%.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%.
Nasdaq futures were 0.6% lower.
CNN Business’ Fear & Greed Index was hovering in “Neutral” territory.
US oil was down 1.2% to $94 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.87 a gallon.
Jerome Powell will deliver his speech about the economy at 10 am ET. Without a Fed Open Market Committee meeting in August, this speech will get extra-close scrutiny from the markets.
Also, a PCE report is due at 8:30 am ET. It will give another glimpse at whether inflation is abating, and it will show whether consumers are still spending despite high prices. We’ll also get a consumer sentiment report at 10 am ET.