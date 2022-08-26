Live Updates

Stocks sink ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s big speech

Updated 7:40 AM EDT, Fri August 26, 2022
FULL SHOW 08/24/2022: Why investors are on edge this week
14:57

What we're covering here

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at 10 am ET at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
  • The symposium, which investors closely watch for forecasts about the economy and markets, is being held in person for the first time since 2019.
  • Stock futures were trading slightly lower. Investors will be carefully analyzing Powell’s speech for clues about future rate hikes, the health of the US economy and inflation.

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It's official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024
3 Posts

What Wall Street will be watching today

From CNN Business' Martha White

The Fed has to thread the needle on policy moves, as well as on how it communicates those intentions. Powell could trigger Wall Street angst if he sounds too hawkish — or not hawkish enough.

But going forward, weighing the risk-reward trade-offs will become more challenging — and the stakes will become higher — as those initial rate hikes begin to produce economy-cooling results. 

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has said the Fed needs to project an aggressive stance on inflation, and is calling for Powell to use his Jackson Hole speech to chart a path of “restrictive” monetary policy.

“My worst fear would be that the Fed will continue to be suggesting that it can have it all in terms of low inflation, low unemployment and a healthy economy,” he said on Bloomberg TV last weekend.

Read more

What to expect at Jackson Hole

From CNN Business' Martha White

Wall Street will be closely watching the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium — which will return to an in-person format after two years of being held virtually — searching for clues about where the Fed might head next in its attempts to tame rising prices.

The title of this year’s symposium, which kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday, is “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.” Inflation is certain to be the hottest, although not the only topic discussed, and nearly every word published or spoken will be painstakingly parsed by traders and analysts for any hint of what it might indicate about the central bank’s policy trajectory.

Of particular interest to market participants is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech on Friday morning.

“[These speeches are] much meatier than the usual policy speech, so there’s much more to chew on,” said Kenneth Kuttner, an economics professor at Williams College. 

Read more

Investors hold their breath before Powell's speech and a key inflation report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures were slightly lower Friday ahead of a consequential speech from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Dow futures were down 80 points or 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.6% lower.

CNN Business’ Fear & Greed Index was hovering in “Neutral” territory.

US oil was down 1.2% to $94 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.87 a gallon.

Jerome Powell will deliver his speech about the economy at 10 am ET. Without a Fed Open Market Committee meeting in August, this speech will get extra-close scrutiny from the markets.

Also, a PCE report is due at 8:30 am ET. It will give another glimpse at whether inflation is abating, and it will show whether consumers are still spending despite high prices. We’ll also get a consumer sentiment report at 10 am ET.