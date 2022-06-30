Audio
Stocks dive as inflation fears mount

By CNN Business

Updated 8:47 a.m. ET, June 30, 2022
8 min ago

Key inflation measure holds steady in May

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

An inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices remained flat in May, indicating that inflation had yet to abate, despite the central bank's initial efforts to cool the economy.

The monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.3% for the year ended in May, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That matches April's reading and suggests that price hikes have taken a breather since hitting a 40-year-high of 6.6% in March.

The latest PCE report comes just three weeks after the Consumer Price Index, another key inflation measure, showed prices rose by 8.6% year-over-year, their highest increase in 40 years.

19 min ago

Dealmaking drop-off reveals rise in business anxiety

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Dealmaking booms when markets are stable and businesses are feeling good about the economy and access to financing. When conditions deteriorate, confidence flags, and the number of companies going public or pursuing takeovers drops. That's what is happening now.

Details, details: The number of global initial public offerings, or IPOs, has dropped by 54% so far this year compared to 2021, according to data from Dealogic provided to Before the Bell. Mergers and acquisitions have plunged by 25%.

The drop-off comes as central banks around the world hike interest rates, leading to higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions. Decades-high inflation is also feeding recession fears as consumers begin to deplete their pandemic-era savings, roiling markets and generating questions about how long the economic recovery can last.

In this environment, companies that had wanted to execute IPOs or sell their businesses are staying on the sidelines — preferring to wait for a market recovery when they could raise more money from investors.

57 min ago

The market’s worst first half since 1970

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

Well, we’ve reached the half year mark (already, we know) and here’s where we stand.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market and down 20% for the year. If it closes there, it would be the worst first half in 52 years.

That’s not necessarily terrible news for stocks, though: Previous years that were down at least 15% at the midway point to the year got better as the year progressed. In the final six months of those years, stocks rose every single time, with an average return of nearly 24%. 

9 min ago

A key inflation indicator is expected to show prices keep surging

From CNN Business' David Goldman

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, or PCE, is expected to show prices surged 0.7% over the past month – up from 0.2% in April. That’s not the direction we want prices to go, and bad news for the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator.

Prices around the world have risen despite central banks' actions to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Although so-called core inflation has calmed down, that doesn't mean much for consumers who still have to pay for the volatile food and energy prices that "core" inflation discounts.

The continued rise in prices has undermined political leaders around the world and has threatened to plunge the global economy into a recession. The continued spread of Covid, the labor shortage, disruptions to the supply chain, the energy crunch and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine are all contributing to rising prices and are beyond the control of any single policymaker to stop.

57 min ago

Stock futures tumble

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures tumbled again Thursday ahead of another key inflation report, as volatility continues on Wall Street. Stocks are set to close out the worst start to the first half of the year since 1970.

Dow futures were down 400 points or 1.3%.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3%.

Nasdaq futures were 1.8% lower.

1 hr 1 min ago

The pandemic may have forever altered the economy, Fed Chair Powell says

From CNN Business' Lucy Bayly

It's not yet clear if the US economy will ever return to its pre-pandemic status, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday at a central banker forum in Portugal.

"The economy is being driven by very different forces. What we don't know is whether we'll be going back to something that looks like, or a little bit like, what we had before," Powell told a panel that included European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

The central bank heads, who collectively hold around $20 trillion on their balance sheets, discussed how "new forces" have changed inflationary dynamics and the global economic landscape -- perhaps forever.

"I don't think we're going back to that [pre-Covid] period of low inflation," Lagarde said, noting that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "change the picture and the landscape within which we operate."

1 hr 1 min ago

China's economy just had its best month since February

From CNN Business' Laura He

China's huge manufacturing and service industries just saw their first month of growth since February, according to surveys published Thursday, as Covid restrictions were eased in many cities.

But the shadow of further lockdowns still looms over the world's second biggest economy as Beijing sends mixed messages about the best way out of the Covid pandemic.

The Chinese government's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing — which mainly covers larger businesses and state-owned companies — rose to 50.2 in June, the first time it has crossed the 50 mark since February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A reading above 50 indicates that activity is increasing.

