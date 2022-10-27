Live Updates

Dow bursts higher ahead of key report on the economy

By CNN Business
Updated 8:13 AM EDT, Thu October 27, 2022
Nouriel Roubini, economist and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, LLC., pauses during the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The summit runs through Jan. 30. Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41 - Source: CNN Business

What we're covering here

  • After breaking their long winning streak, US stock futures are looking to get back on track Thursday morning.
  • Tech earnings continue to disappoint, but otherwise the economic numbers and earnings are looking decently solid. Still, the ECB is expected to boost rates in Europe and US mortgage rates could top 7% in a report due at 10 am ET, making housing even more affordable for Americans.
  • A big test today: US GDP for the third quarter, which is expected to show a healthy rebound in the economy. 

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It's official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2024
3 Posts

Stock futures mixed with all eyes on GDP and earnings

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Buckle up. It’s going to be a busy Thursday.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the first read on gross domestic product, or GDP, for the third quarter. That’s due out at 8:30 ET. Economists are expecting that the economy rose at 2.4% annualized pace, following two consecutive quarters of contraction.

But even if the economy rebounds, recession fears aren’t going away just yet. Worries about inflation and a housing market slowdown persist.

Wall Street is also going to keep a close eye on the market, especially after tech giant Meta Platforms (META) imploded following its latest lousy earnings. The stock is down more than 20% in premarket trading.

Dow futures were up about 200 points though. The S&P 500 was flat. But the Nasdaq was pointing to a lower open as investors fret about disappointing tech earnings. Next up? Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) both report earnings after the closing bell.

Higher prices help increase sales at McDonald's

From CNN Business's Danielle Wiener-Bronner
A McDonald's restaurant in San Rafael, California, in February. 
A McDonald's restaurant in San Rafael, California, in February. 
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 

Sales at US McDonald’s stores open at least 13 months jumped 6.1% in the three months ending on September 30. Thank price hikes.

The company said in a statement Thursday that “strategic menu price increases” helped boost sales. Ads focused on the brand’s core menu and strength in delivery orders, among other things, also helped. Recently, the burger chain has been using promotions like its celebrity meals and adult Happy Meals to create buzz without launching new menu items that complicate orders.

McDonald’s is one of the many companies that has been raising its prices this year without scaring too many customers away.

Over the summer, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski noted that “even though we’re pushing through pricing, the consumer is tolerating it well.”

It wasn’t all good news for McDonald’s in the third quarter, however. Consolidated revenues fell 5%.

The company said that the results were “negatively impacted by foreign currency translation,” pointing to the strong US dollar to explain the decline. In constant currencies it said consolidated revenues were up 2%.

Still, investors were pleased with the results. Shares popped nearly 3% before the market opened Thursday.

Southwest shares rise on strong results, outlook

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Southwest Airlines reported strong third quarter results and says bookings remain strong for the rest of this year.

Shares of Southwest rose 5% in premarket trading on the report.

The airline earned $316 million in the quarter, well above forecasts of $266 million from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $6.2 billion was in line with forecasts and a record for a third quarter, although down from the $6.7 billion in revenue it took in during the second quarter as summer bookings and travel surged.

Revenue in the quarter was up 10% from the third quarter of 2019, ahead of the pandemic, even though capacity was down slightly from that pre-pandemic period. That meant planes were packed even more full, with 85.4% of seats full, up about 2 percentage points from 2019 levels.

Revenue is expected to be up 13% to 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the last three months of 2019, even as the airline trims flights. But it expects capacity to be up 10% in the first quarter of next year compared to 2022, and the second quarter to be up 14%.