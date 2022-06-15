Borrowing costs are going up

Every time the Fed raises rates, it becomes more expensive to borrow. That means higher interest costs for mortgages, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, student debt and car loans. Business loans will also get pricier, for businesses large and small.

Good news for savers

Rock-bottom rates have penalized savers. Money stashed in savings, certificates of deposit (CD) and money market accounts earned almost nothing during Covid (and for much of the past 14 years, for that matter). Measured against inflation, savers have lost money.

The good news, however, is that these savings rates will rise as the Fed moves interest rates higher. Savers will start to earn interest again.

Market mayhem

Free money from the Fed was amazing for the stock market.

Higher rates have been a major challenge for the stock market, which had become accustomed to -- if not addicted to -- easy money. US stocks plunged into a bear market on Monday amid fears that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes will crash the economy into a recession.

At a minimum, rate hikes mean the stock market will face more competition going forward from boring government bonds.

Cooler inflation?

The goal of the Fed's interest rate hikes is to get inflation under control, while keeping the jobs market recovery intact.

Yet it will take time for the Fed's interest rate hikes to start chipping away at inflation. And even then, inflation will still be subject to developments in the war in Ukraine, the supply chain mess and, of course, Covid.