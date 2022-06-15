Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Stocks brace for the Fed to take historic action on inflation

By CNN Business

Published 6:38 AM ET, Wed June 15, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
59 min ago

European Central Bank calls unscheduled meeting to discuss bond market 'panic'

From CNN Business' Clare Sebastian and Julia Horowitz

The European Central Bank is holding an unscheduled meeting Wednesday to discuss a sharp bond market sell-off that has revived memories of the region's debt crisis more than a decade ago.

The bank would hold the "ad-hoc" meeting to discuss "current market conditions," according to a spokesperson for the central bank. The meeting was reportedly due to begin at 5 a.m. ET.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its regular meeting last week but confirmed plans to raise the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points next month — its first rate hike in 11 years — and said a bigger hike could follow in September "if the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates." It also said it would stop buying European government bonds.

Read more

1 hr 3 min ago

Here's how higher rates will impact you

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Borrowing costs are going up

Every time the Fed raises rates, it becomes more expensive to borrow. That means higher interest costs for mortgages, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, student debt and car loans. Business loans will also get pricier, for businesses large and small.

Good news for savers

Rock-bottom rates have penalized savers. Money stashed in savings, certificates of deposit (CD) and money market accounts earned almost nothing during Covid (and for much of the past 14 years, for that matter). Measured against inflation, savers have lost money.

The good news, however, is that these savings rates will rise as the Fed moves interest rates higher. Savers will start to earn interest again.

Market mayhem

Free money from the Fed was amazing for the stock market.

Higher rates have been a major challenge for the stock market, which had become accustomed to -- if not addicted to -- easy money. US stocks plunged into a bear market on Monday amid fears that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes will crash the economy into a recession.

At a minimum, rate hikes mean the stock market will face more competition going forward from boring government bonds.

Cooler inflation?

The goal of the Fed's interest rate hikes is to get inflation under control, while keeping the jobs market recovery intact.

Yet it will take time for the Fed's interest rate hikes to start chipping away at inflation. And even then, inflation will still be subject to developments in the war in Ukraine, the supply chain mess and, of course, Covid.

1 hr 8 min ago

Stocks move higher ahead of Fed decision

From CNN Business' David Goldman

U.S. stock futures rebounded slightly ahead of a consequential Fed decision in which the central bank is widely expected to issue a historic rate hike to gain control of inflation.

Dow futures were up 130 points or 0.4%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.6% higher.

US oil fell 1.2% to $117 a barrel. US gas prices held steady at a record $5.01 a gallon. 

57 min ago

The stock market is demanding the Fed take historic action on inflation

From CNN Business' David Goldman

The stock market won't be satisfied unless the Federal Reserve takes drastic action on inflation.

Investors now overwhelmingly predict the Fed will raise rates by a remarkable three-quarters of a percentage point at the conclusion of its policy meeting Wednesday. That hasn't happened since 1994, when Alan Greenspan ran the Fed.

After raising rates by a half point in May — an action the Fed hadn't taken since 2000 — Chair Jerome Powell pledged more of the same until the central bank was satisfied that inflation was under control. At that point, the Fed would resume standard quarter-point hikes, he said.

But after May's hotter-than-expected inflation report, Wall Street is increasingly calling for tougher action from the Fed to keep prices under control. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Jefferies and Barclays in predicting that the Fed would hike rates by three quarters of a point, also referred to as 75 basis points, this week.

Traders have gotten the message: The stock market has priced in a 91% chance that the central bank will raise rates by three quarters of a point, and nearly a 9% chance it raises rates by a percentage point, according to Fed funds futures listed on the CME. That marks a stunning change in sentiment from Monday, when 60% of investors believed the Fed would raise rates by just a half point. A week ago, expectations for a three-quarter-point increase were just 3%.