Stock market eagerly awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony

By Alicia Wallace and Krystal Hur, CNN

Published 7:11 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2023
43 min ago

Stocks: US stock futures were relatively flat ahead of a consequential hearing at which Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify. Dow futures were up 10 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.3% higher.  

Fear & Greed Index: 54 = Neutral 

Oil & gas: US oil prices were down 0.2% to $80 a barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.42 a gallon. 

44 min ago

Here's what Powell said this time last year

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

This time last year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional address came on the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surging gas prices and a significant escalation in US inflation. The economy continuing to rebound and repair itself from the lingering effects of the pandemic — including the disruptions of the Omicron variant.

Faced with a strong labor market, uncertain geopolitical developments and surging inflation, Powell told members of Congress then that he'd likely propose a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank's forthcoming meeting — which he did. And then some.

Since then, the central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate eight times, bringing borrowing rates from almost zero to a range of 4.5%-4.75%. Yet inflation remains a problem.

There are signals that some inflationary pressures have eased, however: China's economic growth was recently downgraded; and supply chain disruptions are easing, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday. 

44 min ago

When's the next rate hike coming?

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

The markets are currently expecting the Federal Reserve to make another quarter-point rate hike during its next meeting two weeks from now, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 69.4% probability of such a hike.

However, the perceived chances of a half-point increase (at 30.6%) have grown considerably during the past few weeks. One month ago, the probability for a half-point increase was 3.3%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Still, several major pieces of economic data — including the latest labor turnover report, monthly jobs report, Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, and retail sales — are all due ahead of the Fed's next policymaking meeting on March 21-22.

44 min ago

Here's what Powell likely will — and won't — say

From CNN's Alicia Wallace and Allison Morrow

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday to deliver the first part of his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress.

Powell is expected to speak about the progress the central bank has made in its yearlong campaign to rein in high inflation by ratcheting up its benchmark interest rate from near zero to between 4.5% to 4.75%. 

He will likely tout that inflation has slowed in recent months, measuring 6.4% in January after hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. However, the battle is not yet won. So, expect Powell to repeat his warnings that disinflation will be "bumpy" and there's a long "ways to go."

But what Congress (and virtually everyone else watching the testimony) wants to know is when we can expect interest rates to peak. Naturally, Powell is not going to answer that — instead he’ll say something about how the bank is data-dependent and taking things as they come. 