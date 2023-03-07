Stock sink as Fed Chair Jerome Powell says rates will rise more than expected
By Alicia Wallace, Allison Morrow, Nicole Goodkind and Krystal Hur, CNN
Updated 11:42 a.m. ET, March 7, 2023
1 hr 15 min ago
Powell: Interest rates likely to be 'higher than previously anticipated'
From CNN's Alicia Wallace
In prepared remarks, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the US central bank is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if economic data continues to come in stronger than expected.
The US economy "slowed significantly" last year and inflation has moderated some, Powell said, but noted the process of getting back to the Fed's 2% target rate will "likely be bumpy."
"As I mentioned, the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in the prepared remarks. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."
Stocks slid on Powell's hawkish comments.
2 hr 8 min ago
US markets open mostly flat as investors await Powell testimony
From CNN's Nicole Goodkind
US stocks opened mostly flat on Tuesday morning as investors await Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about inflation rates and the state of the economy.
Powell is expected to address the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET. His comments could lead to market volatility as investors remain on edge in a week that’s already jam-packed with incoming economic data, including JOLTS on Wednesday and the Labor Department's February jobs report on Friday.
January wholesale inventories data is also due out on Tuesday morning, which will give some insight into the strength of the US consumer.
In corporate news, shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods surged more than 6% in early trading after the company beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Weight Watchers stock was up more than 27% after announcing plans to acquire Sequence, a telehealth company that focuses on prescription weight loss solutions.
Shares of electric truck maker Rivian fell another 7% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company announced it plans to sell as much as $1.5 billon worth of bonds to fund its expansion plans.
The bonds could more than double the amount of debt that Rivian has on its books. And while the bonds can be converted into stock, reducing its debt load, that would dilute the holdings of current shareholders.
Rivian's balance sheet shows it is currently cash rich, with $11.6 billion of cash on hand, compared to only $1.2 billion of long-term debt. But as it gears up production, it is burning through cash, having a negative cash flow of $6.4 billion last year. It expects to have $2 billion of capital spending this year, up from $1.4 billion in 2022.
Rivian shares plunged 18% last Wednesday after the company gave disappointing guidance for 2023 deliveries, saying it expected to sell 50,000 of its trucks. While that is more than double its 2022 production, it fell short of the 65,000 vehicle target that some on Wall Street had been hoping for. It recovered some of the lost ground on Friday after it was reported that Rivian was discussing a 62,000 vehicle target with employees, but the company said it was sticking with the 50,000 target and that the 62,000 figure was "taken out of context."
2 hr 59 min ago
The top three things to watch in Powell's testimony
From CNN's Nicole Goodkind
Here are three things to watch for in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony:
The state of the economy
Is the US economy heading towards a recession or not? It’s the question on most economists' and investors' minds.
The economy has become seemingly impervious to a string of large interest rate hikes by the Fed, and investors are waiting to see how much longer it can hold up.
So how will Powell answer questions about something that defies “simple” explanation?We’ll soon find out.
Rate hikes
The most pressing piece of information investors are looking for is how high the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates later this month and whether central bank officials expect to pivot away from their painful interest rate increases in the near future.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on CNN Monday that the Fed will likely have to return to larger rate hikes to stave off inflation as the economy continues to grow.
He said his best guess would be for the fed funds rate to rise from its current range (4.5% to 4.75%) to 5.5%, but noted he “wouldn’t be amazed” if it were to hit 6%, given the uncertainties in the economy.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly also said recently she believes there’s more work to do to bring down inflation.
Will Powell join in and signal that morerate hikes are on the way?
Inflation goals
The United States is still a long way off from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation goal and economists have warned that it could take years to get there. The stickiness of inflation has caused some economists to question whether 2% is still the correct goal.
Powell has been steadfast in his devotion to that goal — but expect some lawmakers this week to question him on whether he’d accept potentially sinking the stock market or tanking the economy to get there.
When asked about his economic outlook by Bloomberg Television in an interview Monday, he presented a menu of options. “We could still have a soft landing,” he said. “A mild recession is possible, a harder recession is possible,” he said.
The remarks seem to hit the nose of the general economic outlook. Economists, business leaders, investors and even Fed officials aren’t really sure about what’s happening.
Even the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett, recently wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that he and business partner Charlie Munger “firmly believe that near-term economic and market forecasts are worse than useless.”
Stocks: US stock futures were relatively flat ahead of a consequential hearing at which Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify. Dow futures were up 10 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.3% higher.
Fear & Greed Index: 54 = Neutral
Oil & gas: US oil prices were down 0.2% to $80 a barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.42 a gallon.
3 hr 6 min ago
Here's what Powell said this time last year
From CNN's Alicia Wallace
This time last year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional address came on the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surging gas prices and a significant escalation in US inflation. The economy continuing to rebound and repair itself from the lingering effects of the pandemic — including the disruptions of the Omicron variant.
Faced with a strong labor market, uncertain geopolitical developments and surging inflation, Powell told members of Congress then that he'd likely propose a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank's forthcoming meeting — which he did. And then some.
Since then, the central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate eight times, bringing borrowing rates from almost zero to a range of 4.5%-4.75%. Yet inflation remains a problem.
There are signals that some inflationary pressures have eased, however: China's economic growth was recently downgraded; and supply chain disruptions are easing, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.
3 hr 6 min ago
When's the next rate hike coming?
From CNN's Alicia Wallace
The markets are currently expecting the Federal Reserve to make another quarter-point rate hike during its next meeting two weeks from now, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 69.4% probability of such a hike.
However, the perceived chances of a half-point increase (at 30.6%) have grown considerably during the past few weeks. One month ago, the probability for a half-point increase was 3.3%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Still, several major pieces of economic data — including the latest labor turnover report, monthly jobs report, Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, and retail sales — are all due ahead of the Fed's next policymaking meeting on March 21-22.
5 hr 15 min ago
Here's what Powell likely will — and won't — say
From CNN's Alicia Wallace and Allison Morrow
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday to deliver the first part of his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress.
Powell is expected to speak about the progress the central bank has made in its yearlong campaign to rein in high inflation by ratcheting up its benchmark interest rate from near zero to between 4.5% to 4.75%.
He will likely tout that inflation has slowed in recent months, measuring 6.4% in January after hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. However, the battle is not yet won. So, expect Powell to repeat his warnings that disinflation will be "bumpy" and there's a long "ways to go."
But what Congress (and virtually everyone else watching the testimony) wants to know is when we can expect interest rates to peak. Naturally, Powell is not going to answer that — instead he’ll say something about how the bank is data-dependent and taking things as they come.