Live Updates

Stocks try for another rally as big banks report earnings

By CNN Business
Updated 7:46 AM EDT, Fri October 14, 2022
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • Stock futures were up again after rising sharply Thursday.
  • The next tests for the markets: Bank earnings. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are reporting their quarterly finances Friday. 
  • And a pair of economic reports on retail sales and consumer sentiment will give investors insight into whether inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are keeping Americans from spending.


Stocks rise after JPMorgan posts strong earnings

From CNN Business' David Goldman

A day after soaring stock futures are rising, buoyed by strong earnings from JPMorgan.

Dow futures were up 125 points or 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.

Nasdaq futures was 0.1% higher.

JPMorgan Chase's earnings top forecasts

From CNN Busiiness' Paul R. La Monica

JPMorgan Chase reported a net profit of $9.7 billion, or $3.12 a share, in the third quarter. That was down 17% from a year ago. But profits (and revenue) topped forecasts, sending shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) up 2% in early trading.

The bank’s earnings were dragged down by a boost in reserves for potential default and a collapse in investment banking revenue as global deal activity dried up during the quarter due to market volatility.

But JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was upbeat.

“We continue to make all the investments that we need to grow our businesses and serve our customers,” Dimon said in a press release, adding that “in the U.S., consumers continue to spend with solid balance sheets, job openings are plentiful and businesses remain healthy.”

Still, Dimon conceded that “there are significant headwinds immediately in front of us – stubbornly high inflation leading to higher global interest rates, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening, the war in Ukraine, which is increasing all geopolitical risks, and the fragile state of oil supply and prices.”

Kroger announces deal to merge with Albertsons to form a mega grocery chain

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Kroger announced it’s merging with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, creating one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States with nearly 5,000 stores when combined.

“The combination creates a premier seamless ecosystem across 48 states and the District of Columbia, providing customers with a best-in-class shopping experience across both stores and digital channels,” Kroger said in a press release.

The merged company will give it greater scale to compete against Amazon, Walmart and smaller grocery store rivals.

Kroger said it would buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share — a roughly 30% premium above the grocery chain’s average share price over the course of the past month. Shares of Kroger (KR) slid 2% in premarket trading, while Albertsons soared more than 11%.

Liz Truss to hold news conference as tax cut climbdown talk swirls

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference Friday amid widespread speculation that she’s getting ready to ditch a big part of her economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago.

Her “mini budget,” unveiled by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.

That prompted the Bank of England to warn of a serious risk to UK financial stability and announce three separate interventions to avert a total meltdown that put some UK pension funds on the brink of default.

Stocks are holding steady

From CNN Business' David Goldman

A day after soaring somewhat mysteriously, stock futures are in a holding pattern ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season and a pair of economic reports.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are set to report their quarterly finances Friday. 

Investors will also keep a close eye on a retail sales report at 8:30 am ET and a consumer sentiment report at 10 am ET. They will give investors insight into whether inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are keeping Americans from spending.

Stocks:

Dow futures were up 30 points, or 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.3% lower.

Fear & Greed Index: 23 = Extreme Fear  

Oil & gas: US oil was down 0.7% to $88 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.90 a gallon.

Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday.

It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter’s filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk’s “conduct” linked to the deal.

The company’s court filing elsewhere accused Musk’s legal team of failing to produce draft communications with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission as part of the two sides’ ongoing litigation over whether Musk can walk away from the deal.

