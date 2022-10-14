KHERSON, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 07: A view of the grad rocket firing as counterattack launched by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian forces' attacks continue while Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kherson city, located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 07, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Stocks slide in volatile trading session

By CNN Business
Updated 11:20 AM EDT, Fri October 14, 2022
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
  • Stocks slid after rising at the opening bell. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley reported their quarterly results Friday. It was a mixed bag.
  • And a pair of economic reports on retail sales and consumer sentiment gave investors insight into whether inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are keeping Americans from spending.

Stocks slide on new inflation expectations data

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

US markets gave up their early-morning gains after a new consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed that expectations for elevated inflation were increasing.

Investors worried that the survey, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, could mean more painful rate hikes are on the horizon.

The Dow fell below 30,000 on the news, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped to session lows.

The Dow lost 140 points, or 0.5%, on Friday morning.

The S&P 500 was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 1.4% lower.

Citi posts 25% decline in profits

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind
Citigroup reported a 25% drop in year-over-year net income on Friday as the bank increased its loan loss reserves and activity in investment banking slumped.

“Banking was the business most adversely impacted by the macro environment with reduced deal flows and a lower appetite for M&A,” said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser in the company’s statement, adding that “the backdrop for wealth management was difficult.”

Big banks have been slammed this year as the US faces a potential recession, which would lead to major loan losses and an accelerated slowdown in mergers and acquisitions.

Out of all the big bank stocks, Citi’s shares have tumbled the most – down 32% year-to-date.

There were some bright spots in the company’s third quarter report. The bank reported stronger-than-expected revenue, bringing in $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv, a 6% increase since last year.

Personal banking revenue soared 10% year over year to $4.33 billion.

But the bank reported just $631 million in investment banking revenue for the third quarter, a steep decline of more than 60% year over year.

Citigroup’s Fraser will speak about earnings live at 11 a.m. ET.

Big bank stocks rally after earnings, except for...

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Anyone who’s watched “Sesame Street” probably knows the classic song about how one object in a group differs from the rest. “One of these things is not like the others. One of these things just doesn’t belong.”

Well, Morgan Stanley (MS) was the one that didn’t belong Friday.

Shares of the investment bank fell 3% in early trading after the bank reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ forecasts. Meanwhile, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and US Bancorp (USB) were all higher after they each reported reasonably solid results.

So to quote another “Sesame Street” song, “it’s not easy being green” if you’re Morgan Stanley’s stock.

US stocks open higher as investors try to keep Thursday’s turnaround going

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind

US stocks opened higher in the wake of a massive comeback Thursday that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average surge 1,500 points from peak to trough and the S&P 500 post its widest trading range since March 2020.

Investors also considered mixed third-quarter earnings results from big banks. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo stock soared after they beat revenue expectations. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, meanwhile, both announced profit misses.

The Dow gained 249 points, or 0.8%, on Friday morning.

The S&P 500 was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 1% higher.

Consumer sentiment picks up in October

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace
Americans were feeling more confident about the economy in early October — though that optimism may prove short lived, according to the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.

The preliminary consumer sentiment index for this month rose to 59.8 from 58.6 in September, having fallen to a record low of 50 in June when gas prices hit historic highs.

The decline in fuel costs since then has allowed consumers to feel a little more optimistic, but the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, along with the potential for further fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, threatens to push up the price at the pump again.

“Continued uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices, economies, and financial markets around the world indicate a bumpy road ahead for consumers,” said Joanne Hsu, Surveys of Consumers director, in a statement Friday.

Sentiment has perked up in recent months; however, it remains at levels similar to those seen during the Great Recession.

The preliminary October survey also showed that consumers are expecting inflation to hit 5.1% during the next 12 months and 2.9% within the next five years, up from September’s reading.

“I think you’re starting to see what looks like a turning point here with consumers becoming more pessimistic again, pulling back on spending going into the holiday season, which is a very important time of year for the consumer,” said Scott Brave, head of economic analytics at Morning Consult.

“That’s setting a tone that maybe this year is going to be a little bit different, maybe not quite as strong of a holiday shopping season as we’ve seen the last couple of years.”

Federal Reserve officials have grown anxious about inflation becoming entrenched in the United States, and consumers’ expectations factor heavily into that equation. 

Wells Fargo expects larger credit losses ahead

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo said Friday that the bank is seeing “historically low delinquencies and high payment rates” from both consumers and business customers. But it doesn’t expect that to last.

“We are closely monitoring risks related to the continued impact of high inflation and increasing interest rates, as well as the broader geopolitical risks,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf in the company’s earnings statement. “While we do expect to see continued increases in delinquencies and ultimately credit losses, the timing remains unclear.”

Santomassimo elaborated on the company’s outlook on a call with journalists Friday, as reported by Reuters. He said that the bank will continue to “right size” its mortgage lending business due to lower volumes, although he gave no indication of how many jobs might be at risk in that unit.

Wells Fargo set aside $784 million for loan losses in the quarter, which reduced its net income to $3.5 billion from $5.1 billion a year earlier. The company also took $2 billion in accruals primarily related to a variety of historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory issues. The fact that its income would have risen without the accruals helped lift its shares 3% in premarket trading.  

Shoppers are pulling back as prices climb higher

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace
Monthly retail sales data released Friday were unchanged from the previous month, after rising by a revised 0.4% in August. The report reflects how American consumers, who are battling decades-high inflation, have pulled back on their purchasing amid aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Economists had predicted a 0.2% monthly increase, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

On an annual basis, sales were up 8.2% from September 2021, the Census Bureau reported.

The report showed that consumers pulled back their spending last month on cars, furniture, electronics, building materials, sporting goods and gas stations.

The retail sales data is not adjusted for inflation, which in September not only continued to remain at high levels but also lodged itself into more areas of the economy. The Consumer Price Index released Thursday showed that prices increased 0.4% from August and were up 8.2% for the 12 months ended in September, outpacing wage gains and leaving many US shoppers to rely on credit cards even for essentials.

The typical American household spent $445 more a month in September to buy the same goods and services they purchased a year ago, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“Inflation is costly,” said Ryan Sweet, senior director at Moody’s.

JPMorgan Chase CFO not worried about housing

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made waves in a CNBC interview earlier this week when he made gloomy comments about the global economy and potential recession for the United States. But the bank’s chief financial officer isn’t too worried about the possibility of a major housing meltdown leading to another downturn.

During a conference call with reporters Friday morning following the bank’s earnings release, JPMorgan Chase CFO Jeremy Barnum said in response to a question from CNN Business that he is “not expecting a big crash” in housing along the lines of what happened during the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

The bank’s home lending revenue plunged 34% from a year ago, due primarily to the super spike in interest rates leading to a slowdown in demand for mortgages.

“This is not surprising given the dramatic change in mortgage rates,” he said, adding that in the “very recent past, we were celebrating fantastic results.”

In other words, the housing market is cyclical and the bank isn’t too concerned about the ebbs and flows. Barnum also noted that, unlike in 2008, lending standards have tightened. And the fact that real estate prices have surged so much in recent years means that existing homeowners have a healthy financial cushion.

Dimon alluded to this as well in response to another question about his recession worries.

“It’s clear that the US consumer is very strong and spending money,” he said. “Even if we go into a recession, we’re going in with a healthy consumer.”

Morgan Stanley's earnings miss due to "challenging" environment

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Investment banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley was hurt by the massive market volatility in the third quarter. The E-Trade owner reported steep declines in earnings and revenue for the past three months, missing Wall Street’s forecasts.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) fell nearly 3% on the news. CEO James Gorman said in the earnings release that the bank was impacted by the “uncertain and difficult environment” and “challenging markets.” 

Morgan Stanley, unlike rivals such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC), which also reported earnings Friday morning, has far less of a presence in consumer banking to fall back on during tumultuous times for the stock market.

But Morgan Stanley did get a boost from bond trading, thanks to surging Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s series of massive interest rate hikes.

Stocks rise after JPMorgan posts strong earnings

From CNN Business' David Goldman

A day after soaring stock futures are rising, buoyed by strong earnings from JPMorgan.

Dow futures were up 125 points or 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.

Nasdaq futures was 0.1% higher.

JPMorgan Chase's earnings top forecasts

From CNN Busiiness' Paul R. La Monica
JPMorgan Chase reported a net profit of $9.7 billion, or $3.12 a share, in the third quarter. That was down 17% from a year ago. But profits (and revenue) topped forecasts, sending shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) up 2% in early trading.

The bank’s earnings were dragged down by a boost in reserves for potential default and a collapse in investment banking revenue as global deal activity dried up during the quarter due to market volatility.

But JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was upbeat.

“We continue to make all the investments that we need to grow our businesses and serve our customers,” Dimon said in a press release, adding that “in the U.S., consumers continue to spend with solid balance sheets, job openings are plentiful and businesses remain healthy.”

Still, Dimon conceded that “there are significant headwinds immediately in front of us – stubbornly high inflation leading to higher global interest rates, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening, the war in Ukraine, which is increasing all geopolitical risks, and the fragile state of oil supply and prices.”

Kroger announces deal to merge with Albertsons to form a mega grocery chain

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Kroger announced it’s merging with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, creating one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States with nearly 5,000 stores when combined.

“The combination creates a premier seamless ecosystem across 48 states and the District of Columbia, providing customers with a best-in-class shopping experience across both stores and digital channels,” Kroger said in a press release.

The merged company will give it greater scale to compete against Amazon, Walmart and smaller grocery store rivals.

Kroger said it would buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share — a roughly 30% premium above the grocery chain’s average share price over the course of the past month. Shares of Kroger (KR) slid 2% in premarket trading, while Albertsons soared more than 11%.

Liz Truss to hold news conference as tax cut climbdown talk swirls

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference Friday amid widespread speculation that she’s getting ready to ditch a big part of her economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago.

Her “mini budget,” unveiled by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.

That prompted the Bank of England to warn of a serious risk to UK financial stability and announce three separate interventions to avert a total meltdown that put some UK pension funds on the brink of default.

Stocks are holding steady

From CNN Business' David Goldman
A day after soaring somewhat mysteriously, stock futures are in a holding pattern ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season and a pair of economic reports.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are set to report their quarterly finances Friday. 

Investors will also keep a close eye on a retail sales report at 8:30 am ET and a consumer sentiment report at 10 am ET. They will give investors insight into whether inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are keeping Americans from spending.

Stocks:

Dow futures were up 30 points, or 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.3% lower.

Fear & Greed Index: 23 = Extreme Fear  

Oil & gas: US oil was down 0.7% to $88 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.90 a gallon.

Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims

From CNN Business' Brian Fung
Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday.

It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter’s filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk’s “conduct” linked to the deal.

The company’s court filing elsewhere accused Musk’s legal team of failing to produce draft communications with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission as part of the two sides’ ongoing litigation over whether Musk can walk away from the deal.

