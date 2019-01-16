Bank earnings are now in full swing, with Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC) and PNC (PNC) reporting before the opening bell.

Investors have been watching closely to see how banks handled major market volatility at the end of last year.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) results fell below analyst expectations, a rare miss for the country's largest bank.

And on Monday, Citi (C) reported earnings that topped forecasts, but its revenues were lower than what Wall Street was expecting.