What's moving markets today
Coming up: More bank earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley and Paul R. La Monica
Bank earnings are now in full swing, with Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC) and PNC (PNC) reporting before the opening bell.
Investors have been watching closely to see how banks handled major market volatility at the end of last year.
On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) results fell below analyst expectations, a rare miss for the country's largest bank.
And on Monday, Citi (C) reported earnings that topped forecasts, but its revenues were lower than what Wall Street was expecting.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
US stock futures are pointing higher after a day of relative calm on Wall Street.
The Dow closed up 0.7% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 added 1.1% and the Nasdaq gained 1.7%.
Investors will be keeping an eye on BlackRock (BLK) and Charles Schwab (SCHW), who are set to release earnings before the open. Alcoa (AA) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) will also follow after the close.