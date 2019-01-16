What's moving markets today
Citigroup pays women 30% less compared to men
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Citigroup released a candid equal pay report showing that the median pay for women employees is nearly one-third less than it is for men.
The discovery was part of a pay equity review of Citi's 200,000-person global workforce. It found the pay for women globally is 71% of the median for men. It also said that the median pay of its US minorities is 7% less than non-minorities.
The report focused on "raw pay," which gauges median total compensation when salaries aren't adjusted for seniority, job title or location.
If those factors were considered, Citi said women globally are paid nearly the same as men as are US minorities compared to non-minorities.
The disparity in the two statistics indicate that women are under represented in high-ranking positions.
Citi reiterated its goal to boost the number of women and US minorities in senior roles at the bank, and said that doing so should help reduce the difference in its raw pay gap numbers.
It aims to bolster representation in high-ranking positions to at least 40% for women globally and 8% for black US employees within the next two years.
This year's larger analysis follows a similar report in 2018 that only examined 36% of its workforce spanning three countries.
Citi says that it was the first US bank to release a pay gap report last year. It was forced to do so because of both a new UK law and a push from activist shareholder Arjuna Capital.
Natasha Lamb, Arjuna Capital's managing partner, praised this year's report:
There is a pay gap in most fields, but it's particularly stark in finance.
"In finance, women are essentially being as productive, but they're not getting the payoff because they're not getting onto the accounts or the clients that they're needing to," says Pamela Coukos, former senior adviser at the Department of Labor and CEO of Working Ideal, a company that provides consulting on inclusive workplaces previously told CNN Business.
Bob Marley-branded CBD drinks coming to stores soon
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Is every little thing going to be alright for fans of cannabis-infused drinks? New Age Beverages, which sells CBD-based teas and sparkling waters, announced a deal Wednesday to begin making (Bob) Marley-branded cannabis beverages.
The company already sells Marley-branded organic cold brew coffees and yerba mate drinks. So getting into CBD, the nonpsychoactive component found in cannabis, was a natural extension.
Willis told CNN Business he had been working with Docklight, a firm owned by Peter Thiel-backed Privateer Holdings that has the license for Marley-branded cannabis products, on a deal for several months. The two companies will share the profits from the new Marley CBD drinks.
The drinks will be available first in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan -- where recreational cannabis is legal. And Willis has high (sorry) hopes for them.
That may be true. But investors weren't jamming to the Marley news. Shares fell 6% Wednesday -- although they are still up nearly 30% this year on hype about legal cannabis.
UK businesses blast Brexit 'rollercoaster ride'
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasoova
Businesses operating in the United Kingdom have expressed deep frustration about the chaos the country plunged into last night due to Brexit. The British government suffered a historic defeat in the parliament over the divorce agreement it struck with the rest of the European Union. It is facing a confidence vote on Wednesday.
Companies and business organizations are worried the result of the vote means Britain is closer to crashing out of the union without a deal, which would mean new trade barriers and red tape.
Bob Shanks, Ford’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Wednesday a no-deal exit would be “catastrophic for the UK auto industry and for Ford’s manufacturing operations in the country.” Ford (F) has two engine plants in the country, employing 13,000 people.
Big banks carry US stocks higher
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as big bank results impress Wall Street.
Bank of America (BAC) jumped 6% and Goldman Sachs (GS) climbed 4% on earnings beats that overshadowed trading weakness.
Snap (SNAP) plunged 11% after CFO Tim Stone exited after just eight months on the job. Payment processor First Data (FDC) spiked 18% after reaching $22 billion deal to be sold to fintech firm Fiserv (FISV).
Goldman Sachs moves higher on solid showing
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Fourth-quarter results from Goldman Sachs (GS) are in, and they're better than analysts expected. The company earned more than $2.5 billion in the last three months of 2018. It netted nearly $10.5 billion for the entire year.
Shares of the investment bank moved up more than 2% before market open. It’s the first earnings report for CEO David Solomon, who took the reins in October.
Goldman said that it made $1.2 billion in revenue from financial advisory fees, which jumped 56% compared to the same quarter in 2017 because of a spike in finished mergers and acquisitions across the industry.
Meanwhile, bond trading revenue plunged 18% to $822 million. The trading division has been an ongoing headache for the bank. Trading has also been a problem sector-wide this quarter.
BlackRock hit by market turmoil
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
The insane level of market volatility last last year took its toll on BlackRock.
The Wall Street giant said Wednesday its total assets under management fell 5% from a year ago in the fourth quarter, dipping below $6 trillion.
Average investors and large institutional firms pulled money from some of BlackRock's (BLK) pricier funds. But BlackRock's massive iShares ETF business is still booming in spite of the market volatility.
BlackRock said a record $81.4 billion flowed into its iShares funds during the fourth quarter -- proof that investors still love inexpensive passive funds and don't value stock picking advice as much as they used to.
CEO Larry Fink predicts that the bumpy ride on Wall Street may not be over yet either. He said during a conference call that "political, economic and social outlooks globally remain clouded and unclear" and added that investors remain concerned about trade tension with China, interest rates in the US, weak growth in Europe and the rise of populist politics.
In other words, buckle up.
Bank of America reports record profits
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Bank of America reported record and better-than-expected profits, sending the stock more than 4% higher before the market open.
The bank brought in $7.3 billion in profit last quarter. Full-year profit from 2018 reached $28.1 billion. Both are records for BofA (BAC).
The consumer division showed solid growth, but trading stumbled. Bond trading revenue fell 15% last quarter. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C), which released earnings earlier this week, took similar trading hits.
Market volatility appears to have spooked investors. Repeat sell-offs may have encouraged them to stay on the sidelines or cash out investments without making new ones.
$22 billion mega-merger brings together rival financial tech companies
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Fiserv, a financial services company, is buying rival First Data in an all stock-transaction worth $22 billion.
The acquisition "unites two premier companies to create one of the world’s leading payments and financial technology provider," according to Fiserv.
Shares of First Data (FDC) are spiking 27% premarket. Fiserv (FISV) stock is up roughly 1%.
Snap is getting slugged after CFO exit
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The departure of another high-level exec at Snap Inc. (SNAP) is hitting the stock hard. Shares are down roughly 11% in premarket trading.
After market close on Tuesday, the struggling messaging app said CFO Tim Stone is leaving just eight months after joining Snap from Amazon.
The departure comes at a difficult time for the company, which has been struggling with a declining user base and falling stock.
Here's who else that has left over the last year, per our Heather Kelly:
- HR chief Jason Halbert
- VP of Marketing Steve LaBella
- Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan
- CFO Drew Vollero (Stone's predecessor)
- VP of Product Tom Conrad