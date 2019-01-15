JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank by assets, said it brought in $7.1 billion in profit from the last three months of 2018, a 67% increase compared to 2017.

But the results at JPMorgan (JPM) are below what Wall Street expected moving the bank’s stock lower before markets open. (It’s also worth noting that profit fell in the fourth quarter of 2017 because of one-time charges related to President Donald Trump’s tax reform law.)

The jump in fourth quarter profits comes despite a rocky trading environment, which is hurting banks. Bond trading fell 16% as volatility spooked investors. Citi reported similar problems on Monday.