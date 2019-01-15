What's moving markets today
JPMorgan earnings show how volatility hurts
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank by assets, said it brought in $7.1 billion in profit from the last three months of 2018, a 67% increase compared to 2017.
But the results at JPMorgan (JPM) are below what Wall Street expected, moving the bank’s stock lower before markets open. (It’s also worth noting that profit fell in the fourth quarter of 2017 because of one-time charges related to President Donald Trump’s tax reform law.)
The jump in fourth quarter profits comes despite a rocky trading environment, which is hurting banks. Bond trading fell 16% as volatility spooked investors. Citi reported similar problems on Monday.
Delta CEO says government shutdown is costing airline $25 million a month
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The partial government shutdown, now in its 25th day, will cost Delta Air Lines $25 million in lost revenue this month.
CEO Ed Bastian spoke on CNBC and said fewer government contractors are traveling.
The shutdown is also affecting airports. At Delta hub Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, travelers experienced long lines Monday at TSA checkpoints because more officers than usual were absent.
Markets check and big bank earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing higher after markets completed their first back-to-back declines of 2019 on Monday.
The Dow closed 0.4% lower, while the S&P 500 shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.9%.
Ahead of the open, we're watching JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) — they're set to report earnings.
Crunch time for Brexit
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
UK lawmakers are widely expected to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union on Tuesday, which could send the British pound into a tailspin.
The only real question is the size of May's loss.
One analyst said the pound could weaken in the immediate aftermath of a defeat to $1.24, which would place it near its lowest level since early 2017.
A loss for the government might be good news for the currency in the long run. Analysts think a defeat for May makes it more likely that Brexit will eventually be delayed, or called off altogether.