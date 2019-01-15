What's moving markets today
Delta CEO says government shutdown is costing airline $25 million a month
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The partial government shutdown, now in its 25th day, will cost Delta Air Lines $25 million in lost revenue this month.
CEO Ed Bastian spoke on CNBC and said fewer government contractors are traveling.
The shutdown is also affecting airports. At Delta hub Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, travelers experienced long lines Monday at TSA checkpoints because more officers than usual were absent.
Markets check and big bank earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing higher after markets completed their first back-to-back declines of 2019 on Monday.
The Dow closed 0.4% lower, while the S&P 500 shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.9%.
Ahead of the open, we're watching JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) — they're set to report earnings.
Crunch time for Brexit
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
UK lawmakers are widely expected to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union on Tuesday, which could send the British pound into a tailspin.
The only real question is the size of May's loss.
One analyst said the pound could weaken in the immediate aftermath of a defeat to $1.24, which would place it near its lowest level since early 2017.
A loss for the government might be good news for the currency in the long run. Analysts think a defeat for May makes it more likely that Brexit will eventually be delayed, or called off altogether.