Last week, the Federal Reserve's biggest concern was a stubbornly high inflation rate and how much to crank up monetary policy tightening.
In recent days, a new bogeyman emerged in the form of a trio of bank failures and the chilling specter of a financial crisis.
To stave off the latter, the Fed offered a solution that seemingly contradicted its hawkish flight path: looser purse-strings.
On Sunday, the central bank announced the creation of the Bank Term Funding Program, which will provide one-year loans to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions that offer up collateral such as US Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities.
Those investments are typically safe, but have crumbled in value during the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking campaign. Banks were sitting on about $620 billion in unrealized losses at the end of last year, according to the FDIC. So the Fed's new facility would let banks swap them out for a loan of up to one year worth the original value of the assets they're ponying up as collateral.
The Fed is engaging in a bit of 'push and pull' by offering this liquidity option at a time when it seeks to cool the economy, but the potential benefits of stepping in outweighed the risks, economists say. The program is designed to be used in an emergency to stave off the next SBV from failing — not to kick off a new era of free spending.