Are the problems facing Credit Suisse and SVB related?

Just as the panic over the US banking system appeared to fade, a fresh burst of anxiety blew in from Europe.

Credit Suisse shares crashed more than 20% in Zurich, dragging down European bank stocks along with it. US stock futures fell Wednesday morning after rallying strongly on Tuesday.

What's the connection between Credit Suisse and SVB? They're facing unrelated problems that happened to take place at the same time, worrying investors about the banking sector.

"Credit Suisse has been a slowing-moving car crash for years," wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Financial Group. "But now today's news of course is happening in the vortex of SVB."

The "global bank psychology" is already fragile, Boockvar said. Investors around the world were thoroughly rattled by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature, making the banking sector particularly vulnerable to any signs of trouble.

Did the SVB mess cause Credit Suisse shares to tank? No. But are European and US banks facing a similar macro environment of suddenly-higher interest rates following a decade or more of low (or even negative) rates? Yes.