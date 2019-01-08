Today's market moves and business news
The world's most valuable company
By CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Paul R. La Monica
Amazon is now the most valuable company in the world, overtaking its fellow Washington State rival.
The shopping behemoth is now worth nearly $810 billion, compared to about $790 billion for Microsoft.
Amazon is up 10% already this year. And Bezos, thanks largely to his 16% ownership stake in Amazon, is worth about $135 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.
Big, but not really a milestone: Amazon was actually a $1 trillion company in September, but it has fallen in value along with other tech companies.
Markets rally for third day on trade optimism
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
The Dow climbed 300 points, or 1.3%, at Tuesday’s opening bell on hopes for progress on a trade deal with China.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.1%, leaving both indexes on track for their first three-day winning streak since late November.
The Nasdaq advanced 1% as well, boosted by 2% rallies for Amazon and Facebook.
Markets got an extra boost after President Trump reiterated on Twitter that US-China trade talks are going “very well.” Trump offered no other details on the status of the negotiations, which began Monday in Beijing.
US oil prices continue to recover, with crude jumping another 1.8% to $49.40 a barrel.
Samsung's turn to spook investors
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Samsung is warning that its fourth-quarter profit from last year may plummet almost 30% from the previous year.
That's far below analysts' forecasts — sending its stock down about 1.7% in Seoul.
The electronics giant says "lackluster demand" for its memory chips and "intensifying competition" in the smartphone sector has thrown its business off-course.
It's just the latest smartphone maker to sound the alarm, after Apple stoked concerns last week by warning about slowing iPhone sales.
Markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasova
US stock futures are pointing up this morning after yesterday's rebound on Wall Street. The Dow closed 0.4% higher on Monday, while the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq surged 1.3%.
Investors appeared cautiously optimistic as US-China trade talks kicked off in Beijing and headed into their second day Tuesday.
CNN's Christine Romans has the day's top business headlines: