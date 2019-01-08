Today's market moves and business news

Amazon is now the most valuable company in the world, overtaking its fellow Washington State rival.

The shopping behemoth is now worth nearly $810 billion, compared to about $790 billion for Microsoft.

Amazon is up 10% already this year. And Bezos, thanks largely to his 16% ownership stake in Amazon, is worth about $135 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.

Big, but not really a milestone: Amazon was actually a $1 trillion company in September, but it has fallen in value along with other tech companies.