Live Updates

Stocks sink ahead of jobs report

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

Updated 8:07 a.m. ET, February 3, 2023
19 min ago

Stocks sink ahead of jobs report

Stocks: US stock futures were lower Friday after a series of tech earnings disappointed late Thursday. Dow futures were down 130 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 1.6% lower. 

Fear & Greed Index: 80 = Extreme Greed  

Oil & gas: US oil prices fell 0.4% to $76 barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.49 a gallon. 

1 hr 26 min ago

What to look for in Friday’s jobs report

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

A week that has been chock-full of economic data will be capped off Friday with the first US jobs report of 2023.

Economists estimate that 185,000 positions were likely added in January, according to Refinitiv.

That would be a considerable drop from the 504,000 jobs added in January 2022 and the 520,000 added in January 2021. It also would nearly match the 183,000 monthly average between 2010 and 2019, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

And yet, while the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes have helped make a dent in inflation and resulted in slower economic activity without stark rises in unemployment, the full effects have yet to come, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday.

America’s unemployment rate dipped back down in December to 3.5%, once again matching a 50-year low. It’s expected to tick up to 3.6% come Friday.

Layoff announcements — led by large tech firms — are picking up steam: The 43,651 job cuts announced in December jumped to 102,943 in January, according to a new data released Thursday morning by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Still, those spikes in cutbacks haven’t become widespread. New data released Thursday by the Labor Department showed weekly initial jobless claims fell for the fourth time in five weeks, landing at 183,000, which is the lowest weekly total since April.

1 hr 26 min ago

Watch average weekly hours

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

In December, the average working week for employees — including part-time workers — was 34.3 hours, according to BLS data.

That’s down from the January 2021 high of 35 hours when the average workweek ballooned as workers were scarce and other employees were forced to pick up the slack and the extra shifts, Pollak said.

“Typically, in good times, the workweek tends to be somewhere between 34.3 and 34.6 hours on average, and somehow it’s slowed all the way down to the bottom end of that range,” she said. “If it continues to deteriorate, that would suggest weakening demand for labor.”

And usually, when demand gets weak, hiring stalls and layoffs and job losses follow, she said.

1 hr 26 min ago

How temp jobs factor into the labor situation

From Alicia Wallace

As businesses recovered from the pandemic, they’ve increasingly relied on staffing agencies and contract employees. That sector started the pandemic with 2.9 million employees, plummeted to 1.9 million during the April 2020 trough, hit a record high of 3.56 million in July 2022 and has declined in each month since.

“The recent decline in temp staffing is mostly the result of a healthy recovery in full-time, in-house hiring,” Pollak said. “But if it falls much below 3 million, I think that would be a warning sign as well.”

Temporary and contract hiring can show where businesses expand and reduce their workforce at the margins, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo.

“The fact that we see that paring down suggests that the demand backdrop is starting to soften, and maybe they just don’t see the reason to hire and expand as much as they had previously,” House said.