Stock futures fall ahead of a busy day for Wall Street and the economy
Stocks: US stock futures Wednesday fell ahead of more corporate earnings, a report on job openings and a Federal Reserve rate decision. Dow futures were down 140 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% lower.
Oil & gas: US oil prices held steady at $79 barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.50 a gallon.
15 hr 23 min ago
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They’re not done yet
From CNN's Julia Horowitz
Policymakers face difficult questions about exactly when to pause interest rate hikes. Wait too long, and a painful recession could result. Move too soon, and high inflation could come roaring back.
Timing the pivot is made even more complicated by low visibility into the consequences of the steep rate hikes announced over the past year. The Fed has raised rates from near-zero to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The European Central Bank’s main rate is 2%, while the Bank of England’s is 3.5%. All are the highest since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
It takes time for the full effects of these moves to feed through the economy, even as housing markets come under strain and consumer and businesssentiment takes a hit.
“We’ve not seen all of those lagged effects materialize,” said Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute.
Investors are becoming increasingly confident that major central banks will change course soon. They expect rates set by the Fed, the Bank of England and the ECB to reach their peak by this spring. At that point, they’re expected to hold rates steady while they assess the impact on inflation.
One challenge, though, is that the full impact is unlikely to become apparent until next year.
Take the housing market, which is very sensitive to changes in interest rates and is closely monitored by central bankers. In the United Kingdom, more than 1.4 million households need to renew fixed-rate mortgages this year. Most had been set at interest rates below 2%.
When their mortgage costs rise, they could pull back spending. That could ease inflation, but also boost the risk of recession. (The United Kingdom is the only Group of Seven economy that the IMF predicts will shrink this year.)
Another major unknown is the job market. The Fed wants to cool hiring and wage increases, which can drive up inflationary pressures. It has acknowledged that “there’s going to be a bit of pain to achieve the inflation target,” seeing job losses as the “lesser of two evils,” Rossiter said.
15 hr 13 min ago
Inflation is coming down
From CNN's Julia Horowitz
Recent inflation data has looked promising. In the United States,annual inflation has dropped every month since June, reaching 6.5% in December. In Europe and the United Kingdom, where energy costs are more affected by Russia’s war, annual inflation has slipped to 9.2% and 10.5%, respectively.
But there’s still plenty of reason for caution. According to the IMF, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, does not appear to have peaked in many countries, adding to risks that price increases could become embedded across the economy. And inflation in France rose in January after the government rolled back some energy subsidies, showing how tenuous gains in Europe have been.
That’s pushing central bankers to maintain their tough tactics, especially in London and Frankfurt.
The Fed is forecast to announce another quarter-point interest rate hike on Wednesday. The Bank of England and ECB are both expected to hike by another half a percentage point on Thursday.
15 hr 22 min ago
Stocks sizzled in January as rate hike and inflation fears ebbed
New year, new attitude on Wall Street. Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year’s abysmal showing.
The Dow has gained more than 2% in January. The S&P 500 is up nearly 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has soared 10%. That’s the Nasdaq’s best month since July.
Stocks have rallied this month due to hopes that inflation pressures are starting to abate. That should allow the Fed to issue smaller rate increases – and possibly even pause them later this year. Decent, if not spectacular, earnings from Corporate America also are contributing to the market’s good mood.
