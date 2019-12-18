It's a big day in American politics. All signs indicate that the Democrat-led House of Representatives will impeach US President Donald Trump, charging him with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

US politicos will be watching closely. Investors? Perhaps not. That's because the market expectation is that Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives but won't be removed from office by the Senate.

"There looks almost certain to be no political pay-off for markets to worry about from this epic impeachment saga," Rabobank strategist Michael Every told clients Wednesday.

Instead, investors are looking ahead to the second half of 2020, when the US presidential election could be a source of volatility.