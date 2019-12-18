What's moving markets today: December 18, 2019
Stocks inch higher
US stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday, on track for yet another day of record highs. The three major indexes hit fresh all-time highs for two days in a row this week.
Despite the record levels, the market feels lackluster on Wednesday, ahead of the House of Representatives’ vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
- The Dow rose 0.1%, or 28 points.
- The S&P 500 also opened 0.1% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%.
Why investors aren't paying attention to impeachment
It's a big day in American politics. All signs indicate that the Democrat-led House of Representatives will impeach US President Donald Trump, charging him with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
US politicos will be watching closely. Investors? Perhaps not. That's because the market expectation is that Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives but won't be removed from office by the Senate.
"There looks almost certain to be no political pay-off for markets to worry about from this epic impeachment saga," Rabobank strategist Michael Every told clients Wednesday.
Instead, investors are looking ahead to the second half of 2020, when the US presidential election could be a source of volatility.
"With the Senate unlikely to convict, we don't see the impeachment process as a source of market risk," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said earlier this month. "But the same cannot be said about the 2020 election," which he noted could affect tech, energy and healthcare stocks.
FedEx's CFO said its profit was 'horrific.' The stock is now dropping
FedEx has been trying to turn its business around after a difficult year, but its second quarter results show that it's not nearly there yet.
On Tuesday, the company reported net income of $660 million for the three months ending November 30, down nearly 40% from the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell to $17.3 billion from $17.8 billion over that time.
Shares in FedEx (FDX) dropped more than 7% in premarket trading Wednesday following the earnings release.
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner agree deal to create world's third largest automaker
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Peugeot owner PSA Group (PUGOY) have signed a binding merger agreement, solidifying a nearly $50 billion deal that will create the world's third largest automaker.
The companies said in a joint statement Wednesday that they expect the 50-50 merger to be completed within 12 to 15 months, pending approval from shareholders and regulators.
The deal, which was first announced in October, should help spread the huge cost of developing electric and autonomous vehicles and help the mid-sized carmaker compete with larger rivals. The combined company would have roughly 410,000 employees and annual revenues of $190 billion.
Cathay Pacific will cut capacity next year as Hong Kong protests continue
Shares of Cathay Pacific (CPCAY) closed slightly lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the city's flagship airline recorded yet another dismal month and said it would reduce capacity next year.
The company is still trying to overcome months of protests in the Asian financial hub, which have deterred tourists and weighed heavily on the airline industry and other sectors.