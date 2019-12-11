America's abundance of crude oil and natural gas is forcing Chevron to slash the value of its energy portfolio.

Chevron (CVX) announced Wednesday it dimmed its long-term outlook for oil and gas prices because of that glut of fossil fuels. The nation's No. 2 oil company plans to take a $10 billion to $11 billion charge to reflect that gloomier outlook.

More than half of that non-cash charge is related to natural gas properties in Appalachia , although Chevron is also writing down the value of a major Gulf of Mexico deepwater oil drilling project.

Chevron pledged to cut funding to multiple natural gas projects in the United States and Canada. The company is even weighing selling those projects, underlining the weak outlook for natural gas.

