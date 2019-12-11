What's moving markets today: December 11, 2019
Peloton stock continues to spin out of control
Peloton "wife" Monica Ruiz may need to drink more of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin if she's got any money tied up in Peloton stock.
Shares of Peloton (PTON) fell another 5% Wednesday after plunging nearly 6% Tuesday following a super bearish report on the company by noted short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.
Peloton's stock, currently hovering around $31, is still above its IPO price of $29. But it's now more than 15% below the peak of about $37 that it hit earlier this month.
I talked about the Citron report and the stock with Julia Chatterley on CNNi's First Move. Warning. Puns about bicycles follow.
GameStop shares are plunging after weak earnings
GameStop (GME) shares plunged around 20% in early trading Wednesday following a dismal earnings report from the struggling gaming retailer.
The company forecasts that same-store sales will decline in the "high-teens" for the remainder of the year. GameStop's quarterly sales sunk nearly 26% to $1.4 billion.
The stock is down 60% for the year.
American Eagle hit by mall malaise
The retail landscape is definitely one of haves and have-nots. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is in the latter category.
Shares fell 7% Wednesday after the company cut its outlook for the holiday quarter. The company said softer demand for some of its apparel led to higher markdowns.
Although the company owns aerie, the increasingly popular lingerie and intimate apparel chain that has been a thorn in the side of L Brands (LB) and its Victoria's Secret brand, that hasn't been enough to offset broader weakness that has dragged down American Eagle and other mall-based retailers like The Children's Place (PLCE).
American Eagle shares are now down more than 25% this year.
AT&T pledges to shed Time Warner debt by 2022
AT&T, the owner of CNN, took on a lot more debt when it completed its deal to acquire Time Warner in 2018. But Ma Bell president and chief operating officer John Stankey is confident that the telecom and media giant will be able to soon trim some of that burdensome load.
Stankey told investors at a UBS conference late Tuesday that AT&T plans to retire all of the debt it incurred as part of the Time Warner deal by the end of 2022. He added that this could lead to an upgrade for its bond ratings.
It's going to be a delicate balance for AT&T though. Stankey -- who is also CEO of WarnerMedia, the new name for the company that is the parent of CNN, HBO, WarnerBros and other old Time Warner businesses -- said more cost cuts and asset sales are likely in order to reduce leverage.
He specifically said the company could sell some of its regional sports networks, real estate and more wireless towers. At the same time, AT&T plans to spend more on content as the HBO Max streaming service launches next year.
But Wall Street likes what it's heard so far. Shares of AT&T (T) were up slightly Wednesday and have now gained nearly 35% this year. That's better than the broader market as well as key rivals Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA).
Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock jumps 17%
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) jumped 17% Wednesday after the company beat analysts' expectations during its most recent quarter.
Although sales at Ollie's stores open for at least a year fell 1.4% during its most recent quarter, the company's earnings beat Wall Street's forecast and it re-affirmed its outlook.
Ollie's, which offers a random mix of products from space heaters to speakers to comic books at no-frills, warehouse-style stores, has been one of the retailers moving into former Toys 'R' Us stores.
Last year, Ollie's opened it's 300th store at an old Toys 'R' Us store in Maryland. The company plans to open up to 650 new stores around the country in the future.
Kroger and Walgreens will start buying products together
Kroger has been selling some groceries in a handful of Walgreens stores for a year.
Now, the two companies are forming what's called a "group purchasing organization" to buy products. It means, essentially, that the companies will combine their immense buying power to try to lower their costs with suppliers.
"This concept brings together the best of two great organizations to reinvent critical components of our sourcing practices,” said Kroger chief financial officer Gary Millerchip.
The agreement comes one year after Kroger (KR) and Walgreens (WBA) launched a pilot program called "Kroger Express" in 13 Walgreens stores in Kentucky.
In August, the companies expanded the program to 35 Walgreens stores in Knoxville, Tennessee, and introduced a small assortment of Walgreens health and beauty products at 17 Kroger stores in the area.
US inflation climbs to one-year high
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 2.1% in the twelve months leading up to November, beating economists' consensus expectations.
This was the first read above 2% since November 2018, when inflation stood at 2.2%.
For the month alone, prices rose 0.3%, compared with 0.2% expected.
Costs for energy and housing were primarily responsible for the rise in prices, although costs for medical care, recreation and food also contributed to the uptick, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Stripping out volatile components like energy and food, inflation rose 2.3% over the past year, and 0.2% for the month.
Home Depot said next year's sales growth will be slower than expected
Home Depot said next year's growth will be below analysts' expectations, a sign that its turnaround strategy isn't working as smoothly as the home improvement retailer hoped.
The announcement was made ahead of its investor day and comes a few weeks after its rocky earnings report. Home Depot recently reported that revenue missed forecasts and it lowered its sales outlook.
Home Depot (HD) shares slid 1% in premarket trading.
The FAA will not let the 737 Max fly in 2019
So much for Boeing's plan to get the 737 Max cleared to fly again this year. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson said Wednesday on CNBC that the plane's grounding will continue into 2020.
Boeing had been hopeful that the 737 Max would be recertified by the end of 2019, so it could begin the months-long process of getting its airplanes back in the skies. The longer the plane is grounded (the Max has been out of commission since March after two fatal crashes), the more Boeing needs to compensate its airline partners.
Boeing's (BA) stock was down a half percentage-point in premarket trading.