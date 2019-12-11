Peloton stock continues to spin out of control

Peloton "wife" Monica Ruiz may need to drink more of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin if she's got any money tied up in Peloton stock.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) fell another 5% Wednesday after plunging nearly 6% Tuesday following a super bearish report on the company by noted short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.

Peloton's stock, currently hovering around $31, is still above its IPO price of $29. But it's now more than 15% below the peak of about $37 that it hit earlier this month.

I talked about the Citron report and the stock with Julia Chatterley on CNNi's First Move. Warning. Puns about bicycles follow.