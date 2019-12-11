The FAA will not let the 737 Max fly in 2019

So much for Boeing's plan to get the 737 Max cleared to fly again this year. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson said Wednesday on CNBC that the plane's grounding will continue into 2020.

Boeing had been hopeful that the 737 Max would be recertified by the end of 2019, so it could begin the months-long process of getting its airplanes back in the skies. The longer the plane is grounded (the Max has been out of commission since March after two fatal crashes), the more Boeing needs to compensate its airline partners.

Boeing's (BA) stock was down a half percentage-point in premarket trading.