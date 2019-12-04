What's moving markets today: December 4, 2019
Without a trade deal, Wall Street can forget its 2020 forecasts
Wall Street has issued binders full of 2020 forecasts in recent days, and the consensus is clear: Strategists expect the global economy to remain subdued in 2020, with GDP growth only marginally stronger than in 2019.
Even so, banks are betting that stocks will keep pushing higher. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) thinks the S&P 500 can hit 3,300, a rise of nearly 7% over Tuesday's close. Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the index to reach 3,400, a 10% jump.
But the predictions rely in large part on a deescalation of the trade war between the United States and China. This is expected to boost investor sentiment and remove a drag on the world economy.
See here: Bank of America sees global GDP growth increasing to 3.2% in 2020, from 3.1% in 2019. That's based on an assumption that "the US and China will reach a partial trade deal in the next few weeks or months."
The bank acknowledges that nothing is certain. "While a deal is our base case, we cannot rule out the risk of a breakdown in negotiations," strategists warned clients. "We still see a wide gap in trust between the two sides."
But if US President Donald Trump delays a deal until after the 2020 presidential election — as he threatened to do in London on Tuesday — it's safe to say that hundreds of pages of annual Wall Street forecasts will quickly become outdated.
Asian stocks suffer as worries grow about US-China trade deal
Asian stocks mostly suffered sharp losses on Wednesday, as investors become more anxious about the prospect of the United States and China reaching a deal to end the trade war.
Beijing warned that Tuesday's passage of a bill in the US House of Representatives calling for sanctions on China over reports of mass detention centers in Xinjiang would affect bilateral relations in "important areas."
Shakeup at Google's parent company
Larry Page and Sergey Brin are relinquishing their executive roles at Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL).
Page and Brin are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively, of Alphabet, the company announced Tuesday.
Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google and a longtime executive at the company, will take over as CEO of Alphabet in addition to his current role.
The cofounders will continue to serve on Alphabet's board of directors. They also maintain voting control over the business, all but guaranteeing their ability to influence the direction of Alphabet with or without their executive titles.