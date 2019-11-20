What's moving markets today: November 20, 2019
Kevin O'Leary, who is best known for being one of the entrepreneurs fielding investment pitches on ABC's "Shark Tank," is also chairman of O'Shares Investments, a firm that runs a family of exchange-traded funds.
O'Leary is very bullish about the stock market, telling CNBC in August he thinks the United States and China will reach a trade agreement that's favorable to both countries -- eventually.
"There's probably going to be, in the next three or four years, a bilateral US-China trade deal," O'Leary said. "I'm not saying saying it's going to happen tomorrow. It's going to take a while, but it is so valuable."
He also said in an interview with Yahoo Finance late last month that he thinks the Federal Reserve is probably done cutting interest rates for the foreseeable future since the economy continues to hold up well.
O'Leary will be a guest on the CNN Business Markets Now show Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 ET. He will be live at the New York Stock Exchange with Markets Now host and CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik to talk about stocks and the economy.
Alibaba is on track to raise $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing
Alibaba's highly anticipated Hong Kong debut has a price tag.
China's largest e-commerce company is expected to price its shares at 176 Hong Kong dollars ($22.50) each, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. That's a roughly 3% discount to Alibaba (BABA) stock's closing price in New York, where it has traded since 2014.
The price falls short of the 188 Hong Kong dollars Alibaba had set as a ceiling last week, but it will still raise up to $12.9 billion, making it by far the largest public offering of the year.
"Secondary listings are an art form, not an exact science," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda.
North America's economy is the most resilient against climate change
Climate change will have an impact on economic growth over the next decade — and not for the better. North America is no exception, but it is better off than the rest of the world.
By 2050, climate change will shrink the US economy by 1.1%, according to a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit. The same holds true for North America's economy as a whole, according to the report.
Natural catastrophes, such as wildfires and droughts, for example, will continue to be a drag on the economy with worsening climate conditions.
Still, the United States is comparably well off. Western Europe's GDP growth stands to drop 1.7% over the next 30 years, putting it in second place behind North America.