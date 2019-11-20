Kevin O'Leary, who is best known for being one of the entrepreneurs fielding investment pitches on ABC's "Shark Tank," is also chairman of O'Shares Investments, a firm that runs a family of exchange-traded funds.

O'Leary is very bullish about the stock market, telling CNBC in August he thinks the United States and China will reach a trade agreement that's favorable to both countries -- eventually.

"There's probably going to be, in the next three or four years, a bilateral US-China trade deal," O'Leary said. "I'm not saying saying it's going to happen tomorrow. It's going to take a while, but it is so valuable."

He also said in an interview with Yahoo Finance late last month that he thinks the Federal Reserve is probably done cutting interest rates for the foreseeable future since the economy continues to hold up well.

O'Leary will be a guest on the CNN Business Markets Now show Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 ET. He will be live at the New York Stock Exchange with Markets Now host and CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik to talk about stocks and the economy.

Read more here.