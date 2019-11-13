What's moving markets today: November 13, 2019
Today on 'Markets Now:' Early Apple backer Alan Patricof
This is not the year for unicorns.
In 2019 alone, WeWork imploded before it even went public. Shares of Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Slack (WORK) and other ballyhooed startups have tanked following their Wall Street debuts.
Alan Patricof, chairman emeritus of venture capital firm Greycroft and an early backer of Apple (AAPL) and Office Depot (ODP), says part of the problem is that founders of these companies want too much control.
Many tech giants set up multiple classes of stock and give top executives shares that wield super voting rights. That means that a founder may have voting control of their company — even if they don't own a majority of the stock.
"If you want to be a publicly traded company, you should act like a public company," Patricof said in an interview with TechCrunch in September.
Patricof will discuss this and talk more about the problems in the IPO market with CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.
Trade watch: The futility of guessing where Trump's going on trade
Investors have paid dutiful attention to developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China.
Global stocks rallied last week on reports that both sides had agreed to reduce tariffs as part of a interim deal, and they later retreated when President Donald Trump said the reports were false.
Investors who hoped Trump would deliver some clarity during a speech to the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday were left disappointed.
The American president said he was "close" to agreeing a preliminary deal with Beijing, but he also revived his threat to impose additional tariffs on goods imported from China.
If Beijing doesn’t agree to America’s trade terms, Trump said, “we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs.” “We will only accept a deal if it’s good for the United States,” he added.
What comes next is anyone's guess. "Working out the next step in a seemingly random sequence of moves by President Trump as he demonstrates The Art of the Trade Deal really would come in handy at the moment," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes wrote in a research note Wednesday.
Hong Kong stocks sink as unrest continues to grip the city
Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the city endured a third consecutive day of violent unrest.
The Hang Seng Index (HSI) ended the day down 1.8%.
So far this week, the index has lost more than 4%. And while it's still nearly 3% higher than where it started the year, the Hang Seng has fallen 12% since it peaked in April.
The top three losers on the Hong Kong index were local property owners and developers. New World Development dropped the most — 5.3%. Read more here.
But there's some good news: The turmoil is not scaring investors and companies away — at least, not yet. Hong Kong looks likely to retain its crown as the top stock exchange for IPOs in the world this year, according to data from Refinitiv.