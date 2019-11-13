This is not the year for unicorns.

In 2019 alone, WeWork imploded before it even went public. Shares of Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Slack (WORK) and other ballyhooed startups have tanked following their Wall Street debuts.

Alan Patricof, chairman emeritus of venture capital firm Greycroft and an early backer of Apple (AAPL) and Office Depot (ODP), says part of the problem is that founders of these companies want too much control.

Many tech giants set up multiple classes of stock and give top executives shares that wield super voting rights. That means that a founder may have voting control of their company — even if they don't own a majority of the stock.

"If you want to be a publicly traded company, you should act like a public company," Patricof said in an interview with TechCrunch in September.

"If you want to be a publicly traded company, you should act like a public company," Patricof said in an interview with TechCrunch in September.

