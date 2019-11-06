Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), which owns Outback Steakhouse and other casual restaurants, said it's "exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives."

In a press release for its third-quarter earnings, CEO David Deno said he believes the "current stock price does not reflect the value of the company" and that the "time is right" explore a potential sale.

Earnings were in-line with analysts' expectations.

Shares rallied as much as 10% before slightly fading in premarket trading.