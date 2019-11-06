What's moving markets today: November 6, 2019
Outback's parent company is exploring a sale
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), which owns Outback Steakhouse and other casual restaurants, said it's "exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives."
In a press release for its third-quarter earnings, CEO David Deno said he believes the "current stock price does not reflect the value of the company" and that the "time is right" explore a potential sale.
Earnings were in-line with analysts' expectations.
Shares rallied as much as 10% before slightly fading in premarket trading.
Trade is all 🤷♂️ so markets are just 😐
No one on Wall Street seems to know what's going on with US-China trade relations. A phase one deal is in the works, but that could mean anything from a cease-fire to a rollback of existing tariffs.
Trump administration officials said both sides are assessing current tariffs as they work to finalize the preliminary deal, but no decisions have been made beyond some basic tariff relief announced last month.
That's not a lot to go on. So stocks are kind of "meh."
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were essentially flat Wednesday morning.
Xerox is reportedly planning an offer to buy HP
Shares of printer maker HP (HPQ) surged in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox (XRX) is mulling a "cash-and-stock offer" for its rival.
Here's more from our Paul R. La Monica:
SoftBank takes $9 billion hit from Uber, WeWork and other tech investments
Some of Masayoshi Son's biggest tech bets are leading to multibillion dollar losses.
SoftBank (SFTBF) on Wednesday reported an operating loss for the most recent quarter of 970.3 billion yen ($8.9 billion) on its mega tech funds including the Vision Fund, which holds investments in Uber (UBER), WeWork, Slack and other major startups.
The losses wiped out what would have otherwise been a profitable quarter for SoftBank.
The group reported losses of 704 billion yen ($6.5 billion) for the three months that ended in September, far worse than the 48.1 billion yen ($442 million) analysts polled by data provider Refinitiv had expected.
SoftBank had reported operating profits of 706 billion yen ($6.5 billion) for the same period a year earlier.
Can markets engineer a 'soft landing?'
The Dow and Nasdaq hit new records yet again on Tuesday, as hopes over a pause for the trade war boosted investor sentiment.
The fresh stock highs are breathing new life into the "bull case" for continued US economic growth, Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, observed in a note to clients.
The argument, as Darda sees it: "With a tight labor market, recovered household savings rate and high confidence levels, consumers will continue to support growth. Thus, if manufacturing [and] business investment simply bottom out, growth will continue, if not accelerate."
He's not convinced of a so-called "soft landing," though — pointing to a drop-off in business loan demand in a recent report from the Federal Reserve that looks "similar to what was seen just prior to the last two downturns."
The key indicator he's watching now is first-time jobless claims. "If claims can hold at low levels through at least next summer, there will be a more persuasive case that the US indeed dodged the recession bullet," Darda said.
The argument: This metric is somewhere between a long-term warning sign — like a sustained yield curve inversion, when yields on short-term Treasuries jump above the yields on longer-dated notes — and a real-time warning sign such as the unemployment rate, per Darda.
Investor insight: Should US stocks keep pushing higher, expect to hear a lot more talk about how the recession fears that set in over the summer were overblown. But plenty of investors — and companies — remain on high alert.