America's economy is slowing — but how much?

On Wednesday, we'll get a sense of how the trade war, a global economic slowdown, the GM strike, Boeing's 737 Max problems and the fading effect of tax cuts have affected the world's largest economy.

The US Commerce Department will offer its preliminary report on third-quarter gross domestic product -- the broadest view of the American economy -- at 8:30 am ET.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates an annualized growth rate of 1.7% for the quarter, matching the forecast of economists polled by Refinitiv.

The New York Fed's Nowcast model estimates growth at a pace of 1.9%.

With the exception of the fourth quarter of 2018, quarterly GDP growth hasn't been below an annualized rate of 2% for more than three years.

America's economy spent pretty much all of 2016 in the vicinity of 2% growth. Back then, the Federal Reserve forecast the economic expansion would continue at that pace for the foreseeable future.

But hiring and consumer spending sped up in late 2017, and the economy got a sugar rush from tax cuts early last year, sending growth above a rate of 3% in four of the past seven quarters.

The effects of stimulus is fading. Perhaps the United States economy is just reverting to the mean.

