What's moving markets today: October 30, 2019
GDP: How did the US economy do in the third quarter?
America's economy is slowing — but how much?
On Wednesday, we'll get a sense of how the trade war, a global economic slowdown, the GM strike, Boeing's 737 Max problems and the fading effect of tax cuts have affected the world's largest economy.
The US Commerce Department will offer its preliminary report on third-quarter gross domestic product -- the broadest view of the American economy -- at 8:30 am ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates an annualized growth rate of 1.7% for the quarter, matching the forecast of economists polled by Refinitiv.
- The New York Fed's Nowcast model estimates growth at a pace of 1.9%.
With the exception of the fourth quarter of 2018, quarterly GDP growth hasn't been below an annualized rate of 2% for more than three years.
America's economy spent pretty much all of 2016 in the vicinity of 2% growth. Back then, the Federal Reserve forecast the economic expansion would continue at that pace for the foreseeable future.
But hiring and consumer spending sped up in late 2017, and the economy got a sugar rush from tax cuts early last year, sending growth above a rate of 3% in four of the past seven quarters.
The effects of stimulus is fading. Perhaps the United States economy is just reverting to the mean.
The Fed's long game is anyone's guess
Markets think it's a foregone conclusion that the Federal Reserve will announce a quarter point interest rate cut on Wednesday. The big question for traders, then, is what comes after.
Those parsing Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference for clues may be let down. Powell is expected to reiterate the forward guidance he's repeated in the past: That the Fed will "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion. This leaves the possibility of another December rate cut on the table, but offers no assurances.
"This may prove a disappointment for investors looking for the all-clear signal," Joe Brusuelas, chief RSM economist, said in a recent note to clients. "It is highly probable that Powell sticks to his data-dependence position."
About that data: The Conference Board said Tuesday that consumer confidence fell slightly in October, but this wasn't overly concerning. "Confidence levels remain high and there are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators.
Such data bolsters the case for the Fed to take a breather. But the first look at US GDP growth between July and September, which arrives Wednesday, could paint a grimmer economic picture.
Today on 'Markets Now:' Why the Fed might change its rate-cut strategy after October
The Federal Reserve is meeting on Wednesday. And unless it wants to anger stock and bond investors and US President Donald Trump, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will cut interest rates for the third-straight time.
After that, it's anybody's guess.
Unlike the past many months, when the Fed has cut rates to satisfy investors, the Fed will need to become "hyper-dependent" on economic data, according to Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence and author of "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve Is Bad for America."
"The US economy will now become the deciding factor in whether or not the Fed's hand is forced into easing further," she said.
DiMartino Booth will discuss this and her outlook for the economy and stocks with CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.
John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist with Oppenheimer Asset Management, will also be joining Kosik talking about all this -- as well as the lingering concerns about US-China trade tension -- on the show.
Fiat Chrysler is in merger talks with Peugeot owner
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is once again looking to get hitched.
The Italian-American automaker is in talks with French automaker PSA Group, the owner of Peugeot and Citroen cars, over a potential combination.
The carmakers confirmed in statements Wednesday that they are taking part in "ongoing discussions" over a potential deal. The talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
A deal would create a $50 billion company, although the Journal reported that talks are fluid and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached.
Investors like the idea. Fiat Chrysler shares jumped 9% in early trading in Milan, while PSA Group's stock shot up nearly 6% in Paris.
GE's comeback gains momentum despite the trade war and 737 Max crisis
General Electric (GE) is weathering a stormy environment better than feared, prompting the struggling conglomerate to boost its guidance.
Despite the US-China trade war and its exposure to the Boeing 737 Max crisis, GE posted adjusted profit and revenue on Wednesday that topped expectations.
The maker of jet engines, MRI machines and light bulbs also stopped burning through cash. GE generated $650 million of industrial free cash flow during the third quarter.
For the second quarter in a row, GE management felt confident enough to brighten its outlook. GE now expects to generate between zero and $2 billion of industrial free cash flow for 2019.
"We are encouraged by our strong backlog, organic growth, margin expansion, and positive cash trajectory amidst global macro uncertainty," GE CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.
Culp argued GE's results show continued progress in the company's "transformation" in the face of "external headwinds from the 737 MAX and tariffs."
Wall Street seems to agree, bidding GE's shares 7% higher in premarket trading.
Shares of Warren Buffett-backed carmaker plunges after 89% profit drop
Shares in one of China's top electric carmakers plummeted Wednesday after the company reported a staggering 89% drop in net profit for the most recent quarter.
BYD (BYDDF) stock fell 5.8% in Hong Kong by mid-afternoon. The company's Shenzhen-listed shares were down 6.8%.
The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker reported late Tuesday that it brought in 119.7 million yuan ($17 million) for the third quarter, far less than the nearly $1.1 billion yuan ($156 million) it brought in during the same time period last year.
BYD blamed the decline on fluctuating fuel prices — the company also makes gas-powered vehicles — and a reduction in subsidies for new energy vehicles.
And the pain may not be over yet. BYD warned that its full-year profit could drop as much as 43% compared to last year.
That could be bad news for the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is one of BYD's biggest shareholders, with a 8.25% stake in the company.