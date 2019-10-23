Caterpillar just revealed a trifecta of negative developments that underscore the economic pain caused by the trade war.

The world's largest construction equipment maker posted a surprise decline in sales and earnings. And Caterpillar cut its outlook, warning that sales will be "modestly lower" in 2019.

The company, which is viewed as an economic bellwether, expects dealers to inventories during the fourth quarter because of "global economic uncertainty."

The US-China trade war has exacerbated the economic slowdown going on around the world. Caterpillar said its sales declined in every geographic segment except Latin America. The biggest drop was in Asia-Pacific.

Caterpillar's stock (CAT) dropped about 4%, potentially setting it up to the biggest loser on the Dow on Wednesday.