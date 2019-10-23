What's moving markets today: October 23, 2019
Big Cat is hurting. It's because of the trade war
Caterpillar just revealed a trifecta of negative developments that underscore the economic pain caused by the trade war.
The world's largest construction equipment maker posted a surprise decline in sales and earnings. And Caterpillar cut its outlook, warning that sales will be "modestly lower" in 2019.
The company, which is viewed as an economic bellwether, expects dealers to inventories during the fourth quarter because of "global economic uncertainty."
The US-China trade war has exacerbated the economic slowdown going on around the world. Caterpillar said its sales declined in every geographic segment except Latin America. The biggest drop was in Asia-Pacific.
Caterpillar's stock (CAT) dropped about 4%, potentially setting it up to the biggest loser on the Dow on Wednesday.
How bad is Boeing's crisis? Investors are about to find out
The crisis around Boeing, once a blue-chip stock, is getting worse. Investors are about to find out exactly how much damage has been done.
Boeing (BA), which reports third quarter earnings on Wednesday, is expected to show a return to profitability. But that will be overshadowed by all the bad news plaguing the company.
The chief concern: Investors are desperate for guidance on when Boeing's best-selling plane, the 737 Max, can return to service. The plane has been grounded since March, following two fatal accidents that killed everyone on board.
Boeing has already taken a $5 billion charge related to compensation it expects to give to its airline customers.
It's likely to announce a new charge Wednesday because of continuing delays in getting approval for the plane to fly again, according to Cai von Rumohr, an aerospace analyst at Cowen.
The company faces ongoing scrutiny from US regulators about the original certification process for the plane back in 2016.
The Federal Aviation Administration chastised Boeing last week for only recently alerting the agency to concerns expressed during the process by employees.
That revelation has weighed on Boeing shares, which have plunged more than 20% since March.
SoftBank shares slide after massive WeWork bailout
Shares in��SoftBank (SFTBF) fell 2.5% on Wednesday after the Japanese conglomerate confirmed a massive deal to bail out WeWork, the embattled office space startup.
The deal will give SoftBank up to 80% ownership of the beleagured startup. The Japanese company is pumping $5 billion into The We Company and accelerating a $1.5 billion equity investment originally due next year.
It's also offering to buy up to $3 billion worth of stock from existing investors and shareholders.
Nike CEO is stepping down after 13 years
Mark Parker will step down as Nike's CEO next year after 13 years leading the footwear company, Nike announced late Tuesday.
Parker, 64, has been a Nike employee since 1979, rising through the ranks and holding such positions as product designer and co-brand president. He was appointed CEO in 2006.
Parker will hand the reins to John Donahoe, a current Nike (NKE) board member and CEO of cloud computing company ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
Parker, previously chairman of the Nike board, will become executive chairman after he steps down, which he is set to do on January 13, 2020. The company says Donahoe will help propel Nike's digital transformation, which has been a key element of Nike's business strategy in recent years.
The shock announcement comes less than two years after Nike had said Parker would remain CEO "beyond 2020."
Chipotle falls despite strong earnings
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said that carne asada contributed to the Chipotle's good financial results.
Sales at stores open at least 13 months spiked 11%, and revenue jumped 14.6% to $1.4 billion in the third quarter.
The effort showed that "we also now have a muscle where we can do new product innovation," he added.
But the company warns it's soon running out of the meat. Read more here.
Asian markets are on the decline
Asian markets are broadly weaker:
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell by nearly 0.9% after the city's government said it was having to inject more cash into the local economy to ease the blow from recent protests.
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) and China's Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) each lost 0.4%.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) closed up 0.3% after trading lower earlier in the day. Japanese markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday.