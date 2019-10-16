Netflix (NFLX) reports third quarter earnings after US markets close. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Shares of the company have nosedived more than 20% since Netflix released disappointing second quarter results that included a massive miss on subscriber growth.

The question dogging the streaming service: Is growth leveling off even before well-funded competitors such as AT&T's HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+ enter the scene? (AT&T is CNN's parent company.)

"We see a make or break quarter for Netflix," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a recent note.

Some analysts are worried that Netflix will miss its subscriber estimates once again, driving the stock even lower. Others believe that such concerns are already baked into the share price.

Not everyone's a skeptic: In a recent research note, JPMorgan analysts conceded that Netflix faces a "different operating environment ... going forward, one in which the streaming landscape becomes more populated by large, well-funded players, some of whom are more closely controlling their content distribution."

But the bank believes Netflix will continue to benefit from cord-cutting, a trend with staying power.