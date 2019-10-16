What's moving markets today: October 16, 2019
A 'make or break quarter' for Netflix
Netflix (NFLX) reports third quarter earnings after US markets close. The stakes couldn't be higher.
Shares of the company have nosedived more than 20% since Netflix released disappointing second quarter results that included a massive miss on subscriber growth.
The question dogging the streaming service: Is growth leveling off even before well-funded competitors such as AT&T's HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+ enter the scene? (AT&T is CNN's parent company.)
"We see a make or break quarter for Netflix," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a recent note.
Some analysts are worried that Netflix will miss its subscriber estimates once again, driving the stock even lower. Others believe that such concerns are already baked into the share price.
Not everyone's a skeptic: In a recent research note, JPMorgan analysts conceded that Netflix faces a "different operating environment ... going forward, one in which the streaming landscape becomes more populated by large, well-funded players, some of whom are more closely controlling their content distribution."
But the bank believes Netflix will continue to benefit from cord-cutting, a trend with staying power.
"We continue to believe Netflix has significant advantages around data — helping to inform which content to create and how much to pay — and also its breadth and depth of content," its analysts said.
Huawei's smartphone sales and 5G business stay strong despite US hostility
Huawei says business is still booming despite the US campaign against the Chinese tech company.
The Shenzhen-based company reported Wednesday that it generated 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion) in revenue during the first nine months of 2019, a 24% increase over the same period last year.
The private company did not disclose detailed earnings, but it did say that its net profit margin was 8.7%.
The results are promising news for a company that has come under intense pressure from the United States, which put Huawei on a trade blacklist in May.
Asian stocks are mixed as trade optimism fades
Optimism is fading over last week's tentative trade truce between the United States and China.
Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) was flat.
- China's Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) dropped 0.5%.
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) also opened slightly lower, though edged higher during morning trading.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) was the region's outlier: It advanced 1.7%, catching up to its global peers after being closed Monday for a holiday.
Today on 'Markets Now:' Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) was the first major broker to kill off commissions earlier this month – although its move came a few days after smaller competitor Interactive Brokers (IBKR) announced a similar plans.
Once Schwab made its decision, rivals TD Ameritrade (AMTD), E-Trade (ETFC), Ally Invest (ALLY) and Fidelity all quickly followed suit. They all need to be more competitive with the likes of Robinhood and other popular trading apps that charge no commissions.
The move by Schwab was touted as the latest example of how company founder Charles Schwab himself envisioned a market environment where average traders didn't have to pay an arm and a leg to trade stocks.
"From day one, my passion has been to make investing easier and more affordable for everyone," Schwab said in a statement about the decision to go to a 0% model. "Eliminating commissions ensures my ultimate vision is realized -- making investing accessible to all."
Schwab has written more about his philosophy in a new book titled "Invested."
He will talk about the book as well as the competitive landscape in the brokerage business with CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.