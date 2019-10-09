The Federal Reserve will start expanding its balance sheet again — but don't call it quantitative easing.

From CNN Business' Donna Borak in Washington: "Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that policymakers will 'soon' announce measures that would add to the supply of reserves 'over time.' The policy move comes weeks after the central bank stepped into financial markets to keep very-short-term interest rates from rising."

What it means: It gets wonky, but the Fed is looking to increase levels of reserves to relieve stress in the overnight lending market.

To do this, UBS expects the Fed to purchase at least $200 billion in T-bills, and that the Fed will finish these purchases by the end of the year. This should reduce some of the daily pressure on the New York Fed, which has been staging interventions.

Powell has made clear that he does not view this as part of a program of monetary easing. But it's a further sign that something unusual is happening in a key part of the markets, and that the Fed felt it needed to come up with a more dramatic response.

A version of this first appeared in the "Before the Bell" newsletter.