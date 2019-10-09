What's moving markets today: October 9, 2019
The Fed will start buying more Treasuries
The Federal Reserve will start expanding its balance sheet again — but don't call it quantitative easing.
From CNN Business' Donna Borak in Washington: "Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that policymakers will 'soon' announce measures that would add to the supply of reserves 'over time.' The policy move comes weeks after the central bank stepped into financial markets to keep very-short-term interest rates from rising."
What it means: It gets wonky, but the Fed is looking to increase levels of reserves to relieve stress in the overnight lending market.
To do this, UBS expects the Fed to purchase at least $200 billion in T-bills, and that the Fed will finish these purchases by the end of the year. This should reduce some of the daily pressure on the New York Fed, which has been staging interventions.
Powell has made clear that he does not view this as part of a program of monetary easing. But it's a further sign that something unusual is happening in a key part of the markets, and that the Fed felt it needed to come up with a more dramatic response.
Tense environment for US-China trade talks
The NBA battle is ostensibly separate from trade talks. But it doesn't help the already tense environment ahead of high-level discussions in Washington on Thursday.
The scene: Earlier this week, the United States put 28 Chinese entities on a blacklist that effectively bars them from importing American technology over the groups' alleged role in facilitating human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
Then, on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials suspected of being involved such abuses.
The spike in tensions sparked a late session selloff for US stocks on Tuesday:
- The S&P 500 finished down nearly 1.6%.
- The Dow dropped 1.2%.
The scare did not carry over to most Asian markets on Wednesday, however.
The fear: "Recent events surrounding US-China ties threaten to raise new points of conflict beyond just trade differences," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan. "A wider scope in this protracted conflict would only heighten the barriers to a meaningful reconciliation between the world’s two economic powerhouses."
Risk aversion should continue to be the name of the game. Watch safe haven assets, like gold and the Japanese yen.
Asian stocks decline as US-China tensions heat up
Asian stocks declined Wednesday as tensions between the United States and China worsened:
Asian stocks rose earlier in the week ahead of scheduled trade talks between top US and Chinese negotiators in Washington on Thursday and Friday. But renewed strains between the two sides have overshadowed those discussions.
Singapore overtakes US as world's most competitive economy
Singapore has knocked the United States out of the top spot in the World Economic Forum's annual competitiveness report.
The index, published on Wednesday, takes stock of an economy's competitive landscape, measuring factors such as macroeconomic stability, infrastructure, the labor market and innovation capability.
Singapore pushed the world's largest economy down to second place this year, with the Asian city state scoring top marks for its infrastructure, health, labor market and financial system.
And while the United States lost out to Singapore overall, "it remains an innovation powerhouse," the report said.