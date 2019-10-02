What's moving markets today: October 2, 2019
Dow falls 300 points in first minutes of trading
It promises to be another day of sharp losses for US stocks.
Within the first minutes of trading, the Dow fell as much as 300 points and all three major indexes were down more than 1%.
Concerns about the health of America's economy, its manufacturing sector, and the effects of the US-China trade war are weighing on investors, and raise expectations that the Federal Reserve will step in to boost the economy once again this month.
Stock slide at the open
US stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's losses.
On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their worst day in more than five weeks, after economic data showed the US manufacturing sector contracted for a second month in a row in September.
- The Dow opened 0.6%, or 148 points, lower.
- The S&P also slipped 0.6%.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% at the opening bell.
All three indexes extended their losses in the first minutes of trading, with the Dow falling more than 200 points.
Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) dropped some 15%, after the company’s revenue guidance came in below forecasts.
In other earnings, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is due to report after the bell. Its shares opened down 0.7%.
Brokerages continue to be in focus, after TD Ameritrade (AMTD) cut some commissions on US trades. Charles Schwab (SCHW) did the same on Tuesday.
TD Ameritrade's stock fell 3.2% Wednesday morning, while Charles Schwab shares traded down 2.1%. ETrade's (ETFC) stock fell 1.6%.
Coca-Cola Energy launch is a 'headwind' for Monster, analyst says
The upcoming launch of Coca-Cola Energy drinks in the United States could be bad news for Monster.
Analysts at Guggenheim just downgraded Monster's stock (MNST) because it's cautious of its new competitor. The firm said it expects Monster's stock to bounce around until it can measure Coke's impact.
Coca-Cola (KO) Energy is already sold in 25 other countries, but Guggenheim said its concerned that Coke's US launch could be a "bigger headwind, at least in the short-term, than Monster can offset with innovation."
But it's not completely down on Monster: "We continue to think Monster is a leading core energy brand with substantial growth potential, especially internationally, and the company has solid fundamentals relative to beverage peers," analysts wrote.
Shares slid 4% in early trading. The stock is up 10% for the year.
Opinion: Many Americans are about to feel the burden of Trump's tariffs
Mary E. Lovely is a professor of economics at Syracuse University and non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.
As the United States and China prepare to resume talks later this month, hopes run high that there will soon be an end to the destructive trade war between the two nations.
Given how difficult it's proving to achieve lasting reform of China's industrial and technology policies, it's unlikely a long-term resolution will be reached this month. Indeed, President Donald Trump recently softened his stance and agreed to consider an interim deal, presumably one that revives US agricultural exports but falls short on fundamental Chinese reforms.
Trump badly needs a deal that removes him from the tightening noose in which he now finds himself. From here forward, further ratcheting up the trade war will bring visible pain to American households, with implications for his re-election chances next year.
Fallout from the trade war so far has been painful, but manageable. Grain farmers are the biggest losers to date. Exports of soybeans to China in 2018 fell by 74% from the year before. The administration has been able to palliate the side effects with $24.5 billion in aid so far, but further funds depend, in part, on the willingness of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Private payrolls miss expectations. Is a weak jobs report coming on Friday?
Well, this doesn't bode well for Friday's jobs report: ADP reported slightly lower-than-expected private payrolls for September and a hefty revision for the previous month's jobs number.
Private payrolls climbed by 135,000 in September, according to the ADP national employment report. That's down from August, and slightly below the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 140,000.
August payrolls were revised down to 157,000 from 195,000 at the initial reading.
"The fact that August number was revised lower and today’s number also missed the forecast, this has set the stage for a lower reading on Friday," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets UK.
Expectations are rising for a Fed rate cut in October
Market expectations are rising for a Fed interest rate cut later this month.
As recently as Monday, there was a less-than 40% chance of a quarter-percentage point cut at the Fed's October 30 meeting. That has now climbed to 70%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Expectations for a cut in December are now at 85%.
So what happened?
On Tuesday, the monthly manufacturing report from the Institute of Supply Management showed that US manufacturing sector contracted for a second month in a row in September.
The index, which measures month-to-month changes in the industry, dropped to its a lowest level since June 2009.
The data is helpful for those who argue that America's economy is slowing and needs stimulus in form of loser monetary policy.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who has referred the two rate cuts that already happened this year "mid-cycle adjustments", might just turn more dovish as the year draws to a close.
Christine Romans: Brace yourself for more comparisons to 2009
Something has been catching my eye in the daily barrage of economic data we use to monitor the economy's health. Three little words: "Weakest since 2009."
In less than 24 hours, two pieces of evidence that President Trump's trade war is moving the American economy in the wrong direction:
- The September ISM manufacturing index contracted for a second month in a row, the weakest reading since 2009.
- The World Trade Organization downgraded its global trade growth forecast to just 1.2% this year, down from 3% in 2018. That's the slowest growth in global trade since 2009. The WTO warns slower trade could crimp investments and jobs.
Of course, the 2009 comparison is troubling. The deep and painful Great Recession began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009.
Economists increasingly worry trade risk could tip the US economy into recession after ten years of growth and job creation.
From the chief economist at Deutsche Bank: "There is no end in sight. The recession risk is real."
America's CFOs now list economic uncertainty as their top concern. In a recent survey 53% of CFOs said they expect the US to enter a recession prior to the 2020 presidential election.
The president routinely blames the Fed, but business leaders, plant managers, and company bean counters in survey after survey blame economic uncertainty on the US-China trade war.
Until there is a resolution there, expect more comparisons to 2009.
US futures are on the decline
Dow futures are currently down 200 points. Nasdaq and S&P futures are also moving lower.
Today's potential losses follows a rough Tuesday. The Dow closed 350 points lower after a key economic report showed that American factory activity fell for a second month in a row in September.
The ISM manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, compared with the Refinitiv consensus forecast of 50.1. A level above 50 marks growth.
That was the lowest reading since June 2009, the last month of the recession, according to the Institute of Supply Management, which puts out the report.
The manufacturing sector shrank for the first time in three years in August, according to the ISM index, which measures month-over-month activity, as the effects of the trade war and slowing global demand set in.
Manufacturers cited the US-China trade war as weighing on demand and making materials more expensive, according to the ISM.
The world's factories are in trouble
The world's factories are hurting because of the trade war. That much is clear.
US manufacturing activity contracted for the second month in a row in September, bucking expectations for a slight recovery. The Institute for Supply Management's closely watched manufacturing index dropped to its lowest level since June 2009.
Why? "Global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.
A company that makes machinery cited softening demand and reduced backlogs. "The tariffs have caused much confusion in the industry," one electrical equipment, appliance and components manufacturer said.
CNN Business' Matt Egan points out: the Federal Reserve, which President Donald Trump quickly said was to blame:
It's true that a strong dollar makes it harder for US companies to export their goods. But analysts argue that it's the trade war, not the Fed, that is contributing to the dollar's strength. Nervous about the global economic slowdown and trade policy, investors are dumping foreign currencies in favor of the greenback.