What's moving markets today: October 2, 2019
US futures are on the decline
Dow futures are currently down 200 points. Nasdaq and S&P futures are also moving lower.
Today's potential losses follows a rough Tuesday. The Dow closed 350 points lower after a key economic report showed that American factory activity fell for a second month in a row in September.
The ISM manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, compared with the Refinitiv consensus forecast of 50.1. A level above 50 marks growth.
That was the lowest reading since June 2009, the last month of the recession, according to the Institute of Supply Management, which puts out the report.
The manufacturing sector shrank for the first time in three years in August, according to the ISM index, which measures month-over-month activity, as the effects of the trade war and slowing global demand set in.
Manufacturers cited the US-China trade war as weighing on demand and making materials more expensive, according to the ISM.
The world's factories are in trouble
The world's factories are hurting because of the trade war. That much is clear.
US manufacturing activity contracted for the second month in a row in September, bucking expectations for a slight recovery. The Institute for Supply Management's closely watched manufacturing index dropped to its lowest level since June 2009.
Why? "Global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.
A company that makes machinery cited softening demand and reduced backlogs. "The tariffs have caused much confusion in the industry," one electrical equipment, appliance and components manufacturer said.
CNN Business' Matt Egan points out: the Federal Reserve, which President Donald Trump quickly said was to blame:
It's true that a strong dollar makes it harder for US companies to export their goods. But analysts argue that it's the trade war, not the Fed, that is contributing to the dollar's strength. Nervous about the global economic slowdown and trade policy, investors are dumping foreign currencies in favor of the greenback.
Today on 'Markets Now:' Invesco's Krishna Memani
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has been roundly criticized by President Donald Trump for not cutting rates fast enough and by investors for possibly ignoring signs of a slowdown.
Here's a hot take for you: Powell is actually doing a good job.
Krishna Memani, vice chairman of investments at Invesco, gives rave reviews to Powell for how he handled questions in his last press conference in mid-September. The Fed cut rates again, as expected.
"It is remarkable that Powell didn't give anything away and thus preserved the operating flexibility of the Fed, something neither he nor previous Fed Chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke for that matter, were able to do," Memani wrote in a recent blog post.
Retail sales in Hong Kong sinks
Hong Kong reported dismal retail sales figures after market close. Total retail sales volume in August fell by more than 25%.
The year-on-year decline is the steepest for a single month on record, according to a government spokesperson. The plunge reflected "severe disruptions" to tourism and consumer activity caused by the protests.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets moved lower after the US reported particularly dour manufacturing data — a potentially troubling sign for the global economy: