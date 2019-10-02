Market expectations are rising for a Fed interest rate cut later this month.

As recently as Monday, there was a less-than 40% chance of a quarter-percentage point cut at the Fed's October 30 meeting. That has now climbed to 70% , according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Expectations for a cut in December are now at 85%.

So what happened?

On Tuesday, the monthly manufacturing report from the Institute of Supply Management showed that US manufacturing sector contracted for a second month in a row in September.

The index, which measures month-to-month changes in the industry, dropped to its a lowest level since June 2009.

The data is helpful for those who argue that America's economy is slowing and needs stimulus in form of loser monetary policy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who has referred the two rate cuts that already happened this year "mid-cycle adjustments", might just turn more dovish as the year draws to a close.