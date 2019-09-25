What's moving markets today: September 25, 2019
Today on 'Markets Now:' Anthony Scaramucci
In a tweet that he pinned to the top of his Twitter feed, Anthony Scaramucci says he "made a mistake" supporting President Donald Trump. The tweet links to an August op-ed Scaramucci wrote about the White House for The Washington Post.
But it seems the broader market is still enthusiastic about many of the president's economic and trade policies.
Stocks are close to all-time highs, despite concerns about tariffs and a generally chaotic atmosphere in the White House — a situation that Scaramucci briefly participated in firsthand in his 11 days as Trump's communications director before his firing July 2017.
Scaramucci has since returned to SkyBridge Capital, the alternative investing firm he founded, where he is co-managing partner. In the past few weeks, he's stepped up his attacks against his former boss.
He will discuss this on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.
Asian markets fall broadly on renewed US-China trade concerns
Asian markets dropped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong leading losses, after President Donald Trump's remarks fueled worries about US-China trade tensions ahead of talks between the two countries.
Nike surges in premarket trading
Nike's (NKE) focus on selling directly to consumers is paying off in a big way.
The footwear and apparel company on Tuesday posted earnings of $0.86 per share for the three months ending in August, up 28% from the same period in the prior year.
That growth was driven by a 7% increase in revenue and expanding gross margins in direct to consumer sales. Total net income was up 25% in the quarter to $1.4 billion.
The stock is up 6% in premarket trading.
Amazon to show off new products today
Amazon (AMZN) is expected to announce new products and services that will help it maintain its position as the market leader at a press event at its Seattle headquarters.
These are likely to include a wide range of Alexa-infused products for different places in the home and at different prices, as well as updates to Alexa's functions.
This year, analysts anticipate products that will go in your house and, perhaps, even on your body.
I think fundamentally Amazon wants to be in every fricking room in the house," Carolina Milanesi, a consumer technology analyst at Creative Strategies, told CNN Business ahead of the company's announcements.