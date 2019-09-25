In a tweet that he pinned to the top of his Twitter feed, Anthony Scaramucci says he "made a mistake" supporting President Donald Trump. The tweet links to an August op-ed Scaramucci wrote about the White House for The Washington Post.

But it seems the broader market is still enthusiastic about many of the president's economic and trade policies.

Stocks are close to all-time highs, despite concerns about tariffs and a generally chaotic atmosphere in the White House — a situation that Scaramucci briefly participated in firsthand in his 11 days as Trump's communications director before his firing July 2017.

Scaramucci has since returned to SkyBridge Capital, the alternative investing firm he founded, where he is co-managing partner. In the past few weeks, he's stepped up his attacks against his former boss.

He will discuss this on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.