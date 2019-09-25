US stock futures are pointing to a lower open as investors come to grips with the political and trade chaos that ensued yesterday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump late Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Trump called out China's trade practices during a speech at the United Nations. That knocked markets and the Dow fell more than 200 points at its worst.

The impeachment procedure is unlikely to lead to Trump's dismissal, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri said in a note to clients. But "it could distract Congress from ratifying the USMCA and distract the President from signing a trade deal with China."

Uncertainty is bad for stocks.

Futures for the Dow are some 40 points, or 0.2% lower. S&P 500 futures are off by 0.2% and Nasdaq Composite futures are 0.4% lower.

Global exchanges in Asia and Europe are also in the red.