What's moving markets today: September 18, 2019
Fed chair Powell has kept markets calm, but now he has to reassure American shoppers
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has spent a year messaging confidence to investors in the heavily coded language of central bankers, and last month finally gave President Donald Trump the rate cut he'd been demanding for months.
Now Powell has a much tougher audience: American shoppers.
The thing keeping the US economy afloat despite Trump's ongoing trade wars and contractions overseas is consumer spending, which has stayed strong despite a slew of negative headlines -- a federal budget deficit topping $1 trillion, bond markets sending signals of a looming recession and now an oil shock in Saudi Arabia.
But any slip, especially heading into the holiday season, could mean the difference between a gentle slowdown and a full-blown recession.
"The one aspect of the US economy that's really holding up well is the consumer, and if the consumer gets freaked out and clutches the pocketbook tighter then a downturn becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com told CNN.
America's CFOs brace for a recession prior to the 2020 election
America's top finance chiefs are on high alert for a recession.
For the first time in several years, economic uncertainty is now their lead concern, replacing worries about the difficulty of hiring and retaining talented workers.
53% of chief financial officers expect the United States to enter a recession prior to the 2020 presidential election, according to the Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey released on Wednesday.
And two-thirds predict a downturn by the end of next year.
FedEx slides in premarket trading
Losing Amazon as a customer is weighing on FedEx's bottom line.
The delivery company posted a slight revenue decline and a 12% drop in operating income for the three months ending August 31 after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Contributing to that decline were global trade disputes, increased costs related to an expansion of FedEx's delivery services and the "loss of business from a large customer," a likely reference to Amazon.
FedEx's stock dropped over 10% in premarket trading.
Read more here in our newly relaunched "Before the Bell" newsletter.
A rate cut suddenly seems much less certain
Just about everyone predicted the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates on Wednesday. But the market is no longer sure.
According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, which measures what the markets are predicting the Fed will do next, the probability of a quarter percentage point rate cut is only 56%, down from 92% just over a week ago.
Translation: Investors are split on whether the Fed will cut rates.An even more dramatic half percentage point cut, which was forecast by some this summer, is no longer even considered an option.
Read more here in our newly relaunched "Before the Bell" newsletter.
Asian markets rise slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Asian stocks ticked up slightly Wednesday, while oil prices pulled back after reports suggested that Saudi oil production could resume more quickly than expected.
Oil futures extended their losses during Asian trading hours Wednesday.
US oil futures fell 0.6% to $59 a barrel. On Tuesday, the price tumbled 5.7% to settle at $59.24 per barrel. That fall is its worst daily decline in more than a month, according to Refinitiv